Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Kiwi tourist Alison Taylor killed by elephant in Zambia was ‘amazing’ woman

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald News Update: July 4, 2025.

An “amazing” Kiwi tourist killed by an elephant in Zambia this week is being remembered as an adventurous traveller, having previously visited Antarctica.

Alison Jean Taylor, 67, died alongside her sister, Easton Janet Taylor, 68, while on safari in Africa on Thursday morning local time.

The pair were observing wildlife

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Wellington

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Wellington