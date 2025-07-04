“He shouted, ‘Elephant’. As they turned to see, they saw it charging at a high speed and, due to the fact that Alison Jean Taylor had a leg problem, she was caught first and, while the wildlife police officer fired warning shots, Easton Janet Taylor was caught as well.”
The sisters had been moving between camps when the incident happened.
The Herald understands Alison Taylor had previously had a hip operation.
A neighbour of Alison Taylor, who did not want to be named, described her as an “amazing, amazing woman”, noting she had travelled many places, including Antarctica and Africa.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the New Zealand High Commission in Pretoria was providing consular assistance “following this tragic event”.
Easton Taylor was a pensioner in the UK, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.