An “amazing” Kiwi tourist killed by an elephant in Zambia this week is being remembered as an adventurous traveller, having previously visited Antarctica.

Alison Jean Taylor, 67, died alongside her sister, Easton Janet Taylor, 68, while on safari in Africa on Thursday morning local time.

The pair were observing wildlife near Big Lagoon Camp in South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia when they were charged by a mother elephant.

“The two female tourists, while taking a safari walk to a crossing point at Luangwa river, spotted an elephant with a calf at a distance and diverted for about 50 metres away, but within a few minutes after diverting, [the armed officer] who is usually behind, saw the elephant charging at them,” Eastern Province police commissioner Robertson Mweemba told the Zambia Daily Mail.