Professor David Capie of the Victoria University of Wellington Centre for Strategic Studies said the loss of Manawanui was a huge blow to what was already a small Navy.
“New Zealand’s Navy has been under huge pressure in the last few years because of a lack of people, especially in some highly skilled positions like senior maritime engineers,” he said in a statement released by the Science Media Centre.
“That’s meant we simply couldn’t put a lot of ships to sea.”
Capie said New Zealand had six ships it could use before the loss of Manawanui.
“When you think about New Zealand’s enormous maritime environment and the increasing calls on the Defence Force for responding to disasters, fisheries patrols, as well as a much more challenging strategic environment, and you only have five ships, that’s a really concerning place to be.”
In a statement on Monday night, the NZ Defence Force said crew and passengers were being flown home on a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules.
“The C-130J, which flew to Apia on Sunday evening, was carrying medical and welfare personnel, as well as a dive team and light clean-up equipment.
“It is returning tonight to RNZAF Base Auckland with 72 crew and passengers.
“They will overnight at Defence facilities, have further debriefings and be reunited with their families tomorrow afternoon. Three passengers from another agency will return to New Zealand tomorrow via a commercial flight.”
A second C-130H Hercules aircraft, which took freight to Samoa this morning, was also due to return to New Zealand on Monday.
Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, said the full resources of the Defence Force were being made available to support personnel with medical checks, debriefings, psychological support and welfare.
Some people had needed medical treatment, he said.
“All those who had been on board HMNZS Manawanui had been given food and support, and issued with supplies such as dry clothes, shoes and toiletries while they were accommodated in Apia.”
Expert John Battersby told the Herald’s The Front Pagepodcast a new vessel sinking a few years into service was not a good look.
“We have to take that one on the chin. We have taken a hit here. We have lost a vessel in peacetime,” he said.
In a press conference at the Devonport Naval Base on Sunday, Golding said attempts to get the vessel off the reef were unsuccessful and when it began to list at 7.52pm, Commander Yvonne Gray decided to evacuate the ship.
About an hour after all personnel on board were rescued at 5.35am on Sunday, the ship started to lean heavily on one side and smoke started pouring out.