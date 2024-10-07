The search for answers has begun after HMNZS Manawanui ran aground and sank near Upolu, Samoa
Seventy-five crew and passengers were rescued by Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority
There has been praise for the commander after the night-time evacuation
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has promised to do “everything it takes” to try to minimise the environmental damage from the sinking of the $100 million New Zealand naval ship HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa.
Speaking earlier today, Luxon said he had talked to Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, as concerns rise in Samoa about oil spills and pollution from the vessel.
“Our focus now moves to making sure we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts.
“They welcomed any and all support we can offer, and that’s what we plan to do. We’re going to do everything it takes to make sure we do the best we can to minimise the environmental impacts.”
Collins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking the details of the insurance were “commercially sensitive”.
HMNZS Manawanui left Auckland’s Devonport just over a week ago and was conducting a reef survey off the coast of Samoa but ran aground at 6.46pm on Saturday.
A Court of Inquiry is under way into the incident.
In a press conference at the Devonport Naval Base yesterday, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said attempts to get the vessel off the reef were unsuccessful and when it began to list at 7.52pm, Commander Yvonne Gray decided to evacuate the ship.
About an hour after all personnel on board were rescued at 5.35am, the ship started to lean heavily on one side and smoke started pouring out.
An aircraft will go to Samoa to bring the crew and passengers home.
Dave Poole, who was on a seven-day holiday in Samoa with his wife Kara, saw the news about the ship on social media at 3.30am and drove 30 minutes from the capital Apia to the coastline to watch the stricken ship.
”We watched the fire take hold and the whole infrastructure was burning pretty brightly. You could see it was listed, and then it just went down and [was] gone,” he said.
“The villagers around us are visibly upset. They were in church and came out and watched it go down. They told us in their living history they had not seen a shipwreck off their coast.
“I just think it’s a really sad day, terrible for the locals and very sad for New Zealand.”
The firefighters posted a series of photos showing Navy personnel being taken ashore on inflatable boats, including one distressed man being stretchered off and placed in an ambulance. In another photo, a female Navy member is being treated inside an ambulance
Other photos show a line-up of about 17 Navy staff on a beach with palm trees blowing in the wind, and Navy crew and firefighters together smiling on the beach.
Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arnell said the NZDF worked closely with Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), which co-ordinated rescue efforts.
“They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels. Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing crew and passengers.
“A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was also deployed,” Arnell said.
It’s understood the cruise ship MS Queen Elizabeth may also have responded.
Labour’s defence spokesman Peeni Henare called the sinking “a devastating event”.
“My first thoughts are with the safety of the crew onboard the HMNZS Manawanui, and I’m relieved to hear they’re all safe and out of harm’s way,” Henare said.
“I certainly want to recognise the incredible efforts of those who helped co-ordinate and rescue our New Zealand crew. I’m confident New Zealand and fellow partners will be working around the clock to respond appropriately and support Samoa during this tough time.”
HMNZS Manawanui, which sailed out of Devonport Naval Base in Auckland last Saturday, has a core crew of 39 but bunks for 66, according to the NZDF website.
It was built in 2003 and had been in service with the Royal New Zealand Navy since 2019. Its home port is Gisborne.
The ship, which has a beam of 18m and draught of 6.8m, was used by the Navy for specialist diving, salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the southwest Pacific, according to the NZDF.