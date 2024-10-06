He said at 6.58pm on Saturday, Samoan authorities received a call from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Wellington, New Zealand, about a distressed vessel later confirmed to be HMNZS Manawanui, which had run aground on the southwest coast of the island of Upolu.

Samoa’s maritime unit immediately sent small boats to the area, as the Samoan police patrol vessel - the Nafanua III - was called to help in the rescue operation. Local firefighters and the national disaster management office were also alerted and told to prepare to help.

New Zealand Defence Force personnel on shore after being rescued from the sea when the ship Manawanui ran aground in Samoa. Photo / Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

About 20 minutes later, there was another call from Wellington.

“At 7.19pm, another call was received from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ that the crew of the distressed vessel will be abandoning the ship onto life rafts due to the deteriorating situation with HMNZS Manawanui taking in too much water and was sinking.”

First responders from the Samoan Police and Samoan Fire and Emergency services were already on their way to help, Tuala said.

Conditions on the water that night were choppy and rough. The first rescued people arrived on the beach about 1am, he said.

Captain’s quick thinking saved lives

By 5am yesterday, confirmation was received that all 75 people who had been on board had been rescued and that despite minor injuries, there were no casualties.

Tuala praised the efforts of the local authorities and said it was particularly encouraging as it showed their level of preparedness in case of an emergency.

Samoa's acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevage Iosefo Ponifasio, gives a national update last night after the sinking of a New Zealand naval ship off the southern coast of Upolu. Image / Government of Samoa

He also spoke highly of Gray.

He said her quick thinking to evacuate before the ship started to sink or something worse happened was a key reason everyone on board is alive.

“A word must go out to the ship’s commander for her call to abandon ship and to the crew for their courage and bravery during this difficult situation.”

Tuala visited the NZ High Commission’s residence, where the ship’s crew were taken after their ordeal, and said he spoke with Gray.

UK-born Gray has captained Manawanui since 2022 and moved to New Zealand in 2012, after 19 years in the Royal Navy.

Villagers report ‘strong smell of oil’

“She expressed their thanks to our authorities and emergency crews for our help to save them,” he said in Samoan.

Tuala revealed he had spoken with New Zealand Prime Minister Christoper Luxon about midday yesterday. He too expressed his thanks to the Samoan Government and authorities for helping save the crew.

“He had noted that it was not an easy feat, given the dark and rough sea conditions.”

Attention has now turned to the potential impacts on the environment as a result of the sinking.

Tuala said people started to see smoke coming from the vessel about 6am yesterday. By 9am, the ship had sunk.

The Samoa Observer said villagers were reporting a strong smell of oil in the area. A fisherman told the newspaper: “My wife thought I was lighting a fire”.

Tuala said Samoan authorities were now looking at any potential oil spill on the reef and surrounding areas – and whether fish or sealife have been affected.

Part of those investigations include personnel from New Zealand, who touched down in Samoa yesterday. They are said to have specialist equipment that will help examine the environmental impacts on the coast.

