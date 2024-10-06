The New Zealand commander of a stricken navy ship that hit a reef and sank off the coast of Samoa has thanked rescue crews on the island for saving their lives.
More details have emerged of the harrowing efforts to rescue the crew on the naval research vessel Manawanui who had to abandon ship when it ran aground.
People living in villages on the southern coast of Upolu report the strong smell of oil, highlighting concerns about an oil spill and its impacts on sealife and, as a result, the villages.
Samoa’s acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, gave an update on the situation via a press conference aired live on Facebook late last night praising Commander Yvonne Gray’s bravery in a challenging situation.
“She expressed their thanks to our authorities and emergency crews for our help to save them.”
He said at 6.58pm on Saturday, Samoan authorities received a call from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Wellington, New Zealand, about a distressed vessel later confirmed to be HMNZS Manawanui, which had run aground on the southwest coast of the island of Upolu.
Samoa’s maritime unit immediately sent small boats to the area, as the Samoan police patrol vessel - the Nafanua III - was called to help in the rescue operation. Local firefighters and the national disaster management office were also alerted and told to prepare to help.
About 20 minutes later, there was another call from Wellington.
“At 7.19pm, another call was received from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ that the crew of the distressed vessel will be abandoning the ship onto life rafts due to the deteriorating situation with HMNZS Manawanui taking in too much water and was sinking.”
First responders from the Samoan Police and Samoan Fire and Emergency services were already on their way to help, Tuala said.
Conditions on the water that night were choppy and rough. The first rescued people arrived on the beach about 1am, he said.
Captain’s quick thinking saved lives
By 5am yesterday, confirmation was received that all 75 people who had been on board had been rescued and that despite minor injuries, there were no casualties.
Tuala praised the efforts of the local authorities and said it was particularly encouraging as it showed their level of preparedness in case of an emergency.
He also spoke highly of Gray.
He said her quick thinking to evacuate before the ship started to sink or something worse happened was a key reason everyone on board is alive.
“A word must go out to the ship’s commander for her call to abandon ship and to the crew for their courage and bravery during this difficult situation.”
Tuala visited the NZ High Commission’s residence, where the ship’s crew were taken after their ordeal, and said he spoke with Gray.
UK-born Gray has captained Manawanui since 2022 and moved to New Zealand in 2012, after 19 years in the Royal Navy.
Tuala said Samoan authorities were now looking at any potential oil spill on the reef and surrounding areas – and whether fish or sealife have been affected.
Part of those investigations include personnel from New Zealand, who touched down in Samoa yesterday. They are said to have specialist equipment that will help examine the environmental impacts on the coast.