By RNZ

One person is in hospital following an assault at a public pool in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to Moana Pool on Littlebourne Rd at about 3.15pm.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances and a manager responded and confirmed one patient in a moderate condition was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police said a 39-year-old woman has been charged with breach of bail and assault with a sharp weapon.