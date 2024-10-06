Manawanui sinking poses serious risks for ‘pristine’ tropical reef - expert

The stricken HMNZS Manawanui with smoke coming from it. Photo / Profile Boats
A marine ecologist with experience in shipwrecks expects there could be significant damage to the reef struck by the HMNZS Manawanui
There are already concerns over spilled oil, with a Samoa Ports Authority tug boat deployed to help prevent further damage
Phil Ross says the biggest question looming over long-term environmental fall-out is whether the 5700-tonne vessel can be removed
A sunken 5700-tonne Navy vessel poses serious environmental risks for the pristine reef it ran aground on off the coast of Samoa – but the damage might be reduced if it’s able to be fully removed, says a marine ecologist who’s dealt with major wrecks.
The 84.7m-long HMNZS Manawanui sank this morning after hitting a reef near Safata Harbour, off the southern coast of Upolu last night.
The Samoa Observer reported there were concerns regarding an oil spill, and that a Samoa Ports Authority tug boat had been sent to help prevent further damage.
A Kiwi who watched the catastrophe from the shore said the specialist dive and hydrographic vessel had sunk in a marine reserve, with water depths of more than 2km, and villagers were visibly upset.
Ross expected the wreck would cause nearby corals to die, which had knock-on effects for the sea life that relied on it.
“The diversity of sea life is closely tied to these coral habitats. There’d be fish and invertebrates living within that coral matrix and those species will be very impacted.”
Ross said the biggest question looming over ecological fallout would be whether the Manawanui could be taken off the reef.
He said nearly all of the 184m Kea Trader was removed from New Caledonia’s Durand Reef after it grounded in 2017, and its ecosystems were able to recover.
“The big question here is whether the ship is coming off, or staying on there and then breaking up and losing all its oil: I assume it was well stocked with fuel.”
Aside from the immediate risk of oil spill, Ross – who was involved with 2011′s Rena disaster off Tauranga and the 2019 grounding of the MV Solomon Trader in the Solomon Islands – said the most significant environment impacts would come from metals as they broke down over time.
“If the ship isn’t coming off that reef, then the long-term impact very much depends on what salvage activity happens.”
Unlike the challenges that salvors faced after the MV Rena wreck, he said there would at least be a detailed inventory of what cargo and potential pollutants were on the Manawanui.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
