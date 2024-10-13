King Charles has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since February, removing a stop to New Zealand on his upcoming tour of Australia and Samoa as a result. Photo / Getty Images

The King will be visiting Australia and Samoa later this month in a royal tour that originally included stops in New Zealand.

King Charles is reportedly taking two doctors and a supply of his blood on his upcoming tour of Australia and Samoa.

The monarch, 77, who has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since February, will apparently have the medics on standby 24 hours a day during his upcoming royal trip from October 18 to 26.

According to a report by The Times, Charles will be “monitored closely during the visit”, with a palace source adding Michael Dixon – head of the royal medical household and known for his interest in homeopathy – “will not be travelling” with His Majesty.

Charles’ visit to Sydney and Canberra will be his first to a Commonwealth realm since becoming king in May, and it is understood he is pausing his chemotherapy treatment until after the trip.