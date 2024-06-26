The Emperor and Empress of Japan have arrived in the United Kingdom for a long-awaited three-day state visit, welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The visit was meant to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and was almost cancelled once again as the UK’s general election is set to take place next week, reports the Daily Mail.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were officially welcomed with a glamorous state banquet at Buckingham palace yesterday - and keen observers may have noticed a nod to New Zealand in the lavish menu for the evening.
The dinner menu included baked fillet of Cornish turbot with herb butter wrapped in lettuce, sorrel cream sauce, summer vegetables, creamed potato and spinach croquette, and a green bean and quail egg salad, with a peach sorbet icecream bomb and compressed peaches for dessert.