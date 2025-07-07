Woolworths claims to have lowered the level of pyruvic acid in its new variety - thus removing a key tear trigger from the vegetable – and describe it as similar in sweetness to brown onions but significantly less pungent.
Ryan McMullen, Woolworths New Zealand’s general manager of fruit and veg, told the Herald the onion was “bred using natural and traditional means” and didn’t employ any genetic modification (GM) techniques.
Woolworths’ tearless onions are mainly grown in Pukekohe by Wilcox, a major player in New Zealand’s fresh produce industry.
While the naturally crossbred variety will be new to Kiwi shoppers, the world’s first tearless onions were developed in Canterbury by a group of New Zealand and Japanese agricultural researchers in 2007.
Scientists who worked with Dommisse at Crop & Food used gene-silencing techniques for their research.
Gene silencing works to effectively “turn off” a gene - in the tearless onions case, the one responsible for the enzyme that makes you cry when slicing onions.
However, a separate GM crop had disappointing results when it was taken from the lab to undergo field tests, and, by 2012, Crop & Food’s onion project was abandoned.
Dommisse said the field-trialled onions were designed to be resistant to Roundup, but they “performed poorly in the field and were susceptible to plant diseases”.
A 2008 report on the programme’s results said initial findings on the tearless onions had still received considerable attention from overseas biotech companies and were helping to aid alternative approaches.