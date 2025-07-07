Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

New onion promises full flavour without the tears, but at a cost

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Woolworths launched the Happy Chop onions in stores on June 16. Photo / Woolworths

Woolworths launched the Happy Chop onions in stores on June 16. Photo / Woolworths

“Tearless” onions have made it to New Zealand, now being grown in Auckland and sold nationwide.

Woolworths New Zealand launched its Happy Chop tearless brown onions to stores on June 16, marketing the new product as “an onion designed for everyone who loves the flavour but not the tears”.

Newstalk s Heather du Plessis-Allan tried the onions live on air, chopping one up, holding it close to her face, and even testing it on her tastebuds.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle