King Charles will reportedly "pause" his cancer treatment. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles will reportedly “pause” his cancer treatment so he can take part in a tour of Australia and Samoa.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, are due to fly Down Under next week to kick off the visit on October 18. Now it’s been reported Charles, 75, plans to have treatment right up until he flies out but will take a short break while he’s away and pick it up again after he returns.

The Daily Mail newspaper reports the King “will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away”.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February after undergoing surgery for a prostate issue, but he returned to public life in April and has been deemed well enough for the Australia visit as well as the trip to Samoa.