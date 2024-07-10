Queen Camilla has an “obsession” with the weather.
The 76-year-old royal - who is married to King Charles - admitted her family often tease her about her interest in apps that tell her if it is sunny or raining in other countries during a conversation with children’s author Francesca Simon at an event to mark the National Literacy Trust’s 30th anniversary at Clarence House on Tuesday.
The Horrid Henry author told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “We were laughing about our mutual love of weather apps.
“She mentioned it was raining in France, where I’m meant to be today, and I said, ‘Yeah, I know’.