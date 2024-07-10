“She said everybody teases her, because I’m also looking at weather in various parts of the world, and she’s the same – so we were laughing at our mutual obsession.”

The reception, which had been due to take place in the gardens but was moved indoors due to the rain, saw authors and volunteers for the National Literacy Trust come together, and Simon praised the Queen for her “invaluable” support for the charity.

She said: “She turns up and puts her passion for reading, which is very genuine, behind it – so it’s really fun to have that kind of commitment that’s much more than skin deep.”

Axel Scheffler, who illustrates Julia Donaldson’s books, including The Gruffalo, also praised Camilla’s work with the charity as “immensely important”.

He added: “I know she’s read The Gruffalo to her grandchildren.”

During her speech to those at the reception, the Queen expressed her hope that illiteracy will be a “thing of the past” in the next 30 years.

She said: “A huge thank you to you all. You all do a brilliant job. I hope the next 30 years will achieve something that makes illiteracy a relic of the past. Thank you so, so much for all you do.”