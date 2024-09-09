Advertisement
King Charles reportedly back to work and feeling positive after health troubles

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
King Charles is said to have a new "spring in his step" following his health battle this year. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles reportedly feels he is “back in business” and is looking forward to the “second chapter of his reign”.

The 75-year-old monarch’s time on the throne so far has been blighted by health troubles after he was struck down with an undisclosed form of cancer this year, forcing him to take a step back from public life as he underwent treatment. However, he has since been getting back to work and is now said to be feeling much more positive about the future, a source says.

The source told the Mirror newspaper: “There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future — he’s dealt with everything head on.

“Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.

“The King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future.”

The monarch is said to be feeling positive and looking forward to the "second chapter" of his reign. Photo / Getty Images
As well as facing his own health struggle over the last year, Charles was dealt a further blow when his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his own came to light. She also stepped away from public duties while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Charles has been getting back to work recently and undertaking more public engagements. He’s also due to head Downunder for a tour of Australia and Samoa alongside Queen Camilla in the spring.

The visit will mark their first major overseas trip since news of Charles’ cancer was broken, with insiders saying “downtime” will be incorporated into the tour to make sure Charles’ workload is manageable.

Charles and Camilla pictured in 2015 during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in Dunedin. Photo / Getty Images
Charles stayed away from public duties for about three months after he was diagnosed with cancer in January, with Camilla taking on much of his workload.

He returned to the public eye in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London where he met with fellow patients.

