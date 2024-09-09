King Charles is said to have a new "spring in his step" following his health battle this year. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles reportedly feels he is “back in business” and is looking forward to the “second chapter of his reign”.

The 75-year-old monarch’s time on the throne so far has been blighted by health troubles after he was struck down with an undisclosed form of cancer this year, forcing him to take a step back from public life as he underwent treatment. However, he has since been getting back to work and is now said to be feeling much more positive about the future, a source says.

The source told the Mirror newspaper: “There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future — he’s dealt with everything head on.

“Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.

“The King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future.”