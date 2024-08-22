Andrew has been living in the home with his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York, since 2004. It reportedly requires multiple renovations and repairs, which Andrew cannot afford.

Now, MailOnline has reported that the solution to the King’s problem may be right under his nose, as Sarah’s £4m ($8.5m) London apartment is currently empty.

The news outlet reported that the two-bedroom home is situated in Belgravia, a highly sought-after suburb in the city, just around the corner from the former couple’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sarah is understood to have purchased the property two years ago and has yet to move into the home and has had no luck renting it out.

Sarah reportedly purchased the home as a 'long- term investment' for her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sources told the publication that the duchess has rarely been seen in the townhouse, which was allegedly purchased as a “long term investment” for the princesses.

“It’s been empty for quite a while now, but we have seen Fergie on the odd occasion but I’m not sure how long she actually stayed there,” one source told the news outlet.

“You could not get a more exclusive location and that comes at a hefty price,” another said. They added, “Even if Fergie was in her house most of the time nobody would be bothering her. People are very discreet around here.”

It comes after a source told the Times that Charles has been trying to encourage his brother to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old home, Frogmore Cottage, with reports he is even offering to pay for Andrew’s lifestyle, but has been met with refusal.

“Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides,” the insider said.

“And the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own – which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term.”

The Times reported Andrew is currently locked into a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate, which began in 2003. The terms of the lease mean it is the prince’s responsibility to “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the entirety of the estate.

According to the report cited by the news outlet, the estate must be repainted with “two coats of paint” every five years. It’s understood the inside must also be redecorated every seven years.