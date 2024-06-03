Prince Andrew is reportedly facing being 'cut off' by his brother, King Charles. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles is reportedly threatening to cut off his brother, Prince Andrew, if he does not move out of Royal Lodge.

A source close to the 75-year-old monarch has claimed the disgraced royal, who is currently living in the estate with his ex-wife Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, is testing his brother’s patience as he continues his refusal to relocate to Frogmore Cottage.

The source told the Times, Charles has been trying to encourage his brother to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old home, with reports he is even offering to pay for Andrew’s lifestyle, but has been met with refusal.

“Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides,” the insider said.

“And the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own – which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term.”

It comes amid news the disgraced Duke of York has started restoration work on the £30 million ($62m) estate, which is reportedly in a sad state with mildew and chipped paint after Andrew neglected to pay for its £500,000 ($1m) per year upkeep.

Hello! magazine has reported new images of the estate show scaffolding around the entrance and a large skip out the front of the home for rubbish.

The Times reported Andrew is currently locked into a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate, which began in 2003. The terms of the lease mean it is the prince’s responsibility to “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the entirety of the estate.

According to the report cited by the news outlet, the estate must be repainted with “two coats of paint” every five years. It’s understood the inside must also be redecorated every seven years.

It was revealed last May that the prince intended to honour the remainder of his lease and was “refusing to budge” following Charles’ suggestion he relocate.

“He is so fragile,” the friend told the newspaper. “He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?”

They added: “He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

But a source close to the duke said he did not recognise the claims, adding: “He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house.”

It was announced shortly after Charles’ coronation that he had readjusted Andrew’s annual allowance to £249,000 ($500,000). As the prince relies on the allowance to pay for his day-to-day life, the change effectively priced him out of the running costs of his 30-room home.