One expert has revealed a bittersweet truth about King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer battles. Photos / Getty Images, AP

A royal expert has revealed the bittersweet truth behind King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses.

Speaking to Fox News, former British public affairs official Shannon Felton Spence explained that the two royals - whose public health battles shocked the world earlier this year - have become closer.

“This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the King and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one,” she said.

Addressing the senior royal’s choice to share their diagnosis with the world, she said: “They made the right decision to be transparent about the diagnosis – it’s the first time in history a British monarch has done that.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Photo / Kensington Palace

“The King knows that this is an opportunity for him to connect with and serve as an advocate for men everywhere, and to really make a difference with early diagnosis rates.

“The Princess of Wales took more time to reveal the truth of her treatment, but she explained so poignantly that the decision had everything to do with preparing her young children.”

Spence admitted that she believes the mother of three will become a “bigger presence” in cancer advocacy when she is “well enough”.

Kate, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January at The London Clinic.

She said in the short video: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate explained.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The King and Queen Camilla wave during the monarch's first public duty since revealing his cancer diagnosis. Photo / AP

The princess solemnly confessed the news had come as a “huge shock” and continued to praise her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

Elsewhere, Charles was all smiles as he greeted royal fans during his return to public duties last week after a brief break following his cancer diagnosis in February.

The Sovereign marked his public return with a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The monarch, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, told royal fans and hospital patients it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis.

When asked how he was doing by a chemotherapy patient, he said: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” And repeatedly told well-wishers who asked how he was “all right thank you very much, not too bad”.