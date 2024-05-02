King Charles' tie included an adorable detail - dinosaurs. Photo / Getty Images

Royal experts have spotted an adorable detail in King Charles’ outfit during his return to public duties this week.

The 75-year-old monarch was all smiles as he greeted royal fans on Tuesday after a brief break following his cancer diagnosis in February, now it has been revealed there may have been a sweet detail behind his choice of accessory.

British outlet Metro has reported that royal expert Robert Hardman spoke about the King’s pink tie - which features small light blue dinosaurs, stating it was likely a gift from one of his grandchildren.

The King was all smiles as he made his return to duties on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

“Since his accession, his family have given the King several new ties. A particular favourite, is of pale pink silk with a light blue tyrannosaurus rex pattern printed all over it.”

The expert further pointed out that the T-Rex pattern on the tie may be a subtle nod to Charles’ title, Charles III Rex. “Rex” is the Latin word for King and features in the King’s official monogram alongside C and III.

“Is the T-Rex motif a humorous, coded play on C-Rex? I couldn’t possibly comment,” said one of his team with a grin, suggesting strongly that it might be.

Charles marked his public return with a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The monarch, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, told royal fans and hospital patients it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Photo / AP

When asked how he was doing by a chemotherapy patient, he said: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” And repeatedly told well-wishers who asked how he was “all right thank you very much, not too bad”.

It comes after Prince William shared a rare Princess Kate update following her own cancer diagnosis.

Appearing at climate technology firm Low Carbon Materials, a finalist in the 2022 Earthshot Prize award, William spoke with royal fans and shared an update on his family.

Speaking to one fan in particular, The Sun reported the father of three was asked: “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?”

William appeared to be in good spirits and reportedly told the well-wisher: “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

The prince has been making a slow return to public duties following a three-week Easter holiday in which he and Kate spent quality time with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

Princess Kate, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic.