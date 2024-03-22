A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales Video / The Prince and Princess of Wales

It is not the news any mother should have to deliver to her young children, let alone a nation. But the Princess of Wales, who has faced more than anyone could reasonably be expected to bear over the past few months, did so with a brave face and a voice that, nonetheless, broke just a little.

From a park bench in Windsor, where she lives with her husband and three young children, the Princess told the watching world that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She is “going to be OK”, she said. In words she will have repeated to reassure 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Charlotte, and 5-year-old Louis time and again since they learnt what the word cancer means, she is “well and getting stronger every day”.

Dressed simply in her off-duty uniform of jeans and a striped jumper, she looked as close to her polished self as is possible in the wake of major abdominal surgery and the beginning of chemotherapy treatment.

While the Princess’s engagement ring was missing in her Mothering Sunday photograph, in this video, the distinctive blue ring that once belonged to Princess Diana was back in its rightful place.

Having steeled herself for a video message – never the preferred medium for the naturally shy Princess – she delivered in one take a message that will go down in history as one of the most moving royal broadcasts imaginable.

Beginning with generous thanks to the nation for its support and understanding while she has been out of the public eye, the Princess went on to deliver calmly the explanation of why that has been.

In a tone belying that worse news was to come, she thanked her medical team and, with her voice trembling slightly, revealed that after her abdominal surgery in January they found she had cancer.

It had come as a “huge shock” she said, looking into the camera. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The Princess told the watching world that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Photo / Kensington Palace

“Most importantly,” she added, “it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

They are the words of comfort that countless parents have offered to their own children as they face their own diagnosis.

“As I have said to them,” she said, voice strengthening, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

She looked forward to returning to royal duties when she was able, she said, relaying that she “must focus on making a full recovery” before pausing, eyes lowered, for a breath.

It was only as she drew the message to its conclusion, with thoughts for the wider public, that the Princess seemed on firmer ground.

“I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” she said, royal professionalism and a knack for public feeling kicking in. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The final sentence, enough to bring tears to the eyes of anyone watching, echoed the reassuring tones of the late Elizabeth II during times of trouble for the nation.

This news, though entirely personal to the Princess and her family, will have left many of those watching – thinking of their own young children or adult daughters – shaken.

Some will have been examining their consciences after weeks of rampant speculation about her health, whereabouts and home life.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales. Photo / AP

Others would have taken a moment to consider Prince William, who lost his mother at the age of 15 and is now helping his three young children through news that, however carefully delivered, is every parent’s nightmare.

The Waleses have made no secret of their decision to put the emotional welfare of their children at the centre of their lives, decisions and duties. That warm family environment, with its emphasis on talking and sharing, will now be more important than ever.

As the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was embraced by the nation as its Queen of Hearts, so her daughter-in-law’s dignified public statement will cement her in its thoughts.

Catherine was already loved by a nation. Her news, and its thoughtful delivery, will see it unite behind her in sympathy, admiration and hope.