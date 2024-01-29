Princess making ‘good progress’ at home in Windsor as Queen Camilla visits King Charles at the London Clinic. Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital after 13 days, returning home to her children to begin the long process of recovery from abdominal surgery.

The princess – who went into the London Clinic for planned surgery on January 16 – is at home at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, and is said to be doing well.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The princess will return to public duties only when her doctors agree.

Prince William drives away from the London Clinic last week, where Kate, the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. Photo / AP

Prince William will recommence public engagements when the princess is settled at home, said a source. He had been to visit his wife in hospital, but her three young children were not seen there, instead attending school as usual. The King is understood to have visited her on Friday.

The family have focused on keeping life as normal as possible for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as their mother recovers.

She will not be undertaking public engagements before Easter, palace sources have indicated, and two short overseas tours for the prince and princess have been cancelled. Where possible, she will work from home on her Early Years project.

A spokesman for the princess reiterated her wish that her personal medical details, including the type of abdominal surgery undergone, remain private.

On Monday afternoon, the Queen visited the London Clinic to see the King, who has undergone surgery for an enlarged prostate.

It was her fifth visit to the hospital since the King was admitted on Friday, and she is understood to want to keep him company as he gets back on his feet. He has now been discharged.