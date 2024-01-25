King Charles is to have prostate treatment as Kate is hospitalised for abdominal surgery. Photos / Stephen Pond via Getty Images / David Cliff via AP

Earlier this month it was announced both King Charles and Princess Kate would be undergoing medical treatment.

At the time of the palace statements - released 90 minutes apart, it was revealed Charles, 75, would undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate. The statement added that the king wanted to be transparent in hopes of inspiring other men to consult their doctors about the benign condition. Charles is scheduled to undergo treatment this week.

Kate, 42, however, was said to be undergoing “planned abdominal surgery”. Unlike her father-in-law, no specific details were given, now, a royal source has revealed why.

Speaking to People magazine, it was revealed the statements included different levels of transparency for different reasons.

“It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst,” the source said about the king’s diagnosis.

As for Kate, the nature of her abdominal surgery has been kept private in order to “maintain as much normality” as possible for her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace’s official statement said.

It is no surprise Kate chose to keep her condition private, sources close to her and Prince William have previously stated the couple will prioritise their family life often working their schedules around their children’s commitments. In line with such priorities, William will not partake in official duties until the princess is better and will not go on any overseas trips for royal engagements while she is recovering to help look after their children.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them,” The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author Hardman says, adding, “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalising life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

The tactic appears to have worked with the magazine reporting there has been a 1000 per cent increase in searches on the UK’s National Health Service website about prostate enlargement.

Following Kate's surgery, a royal source said the princess' condition is noncancerous, she is "doing well", and expected to spend 10-14 days in the hospital. She is yet to be discharged.












