The nature of the operation, which took place last week, still hasn't been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s hospital stay has surpassed the one-week mark as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic last week on Tuesday for a pre-planned operation, which was successful. While the nature of the surgery has not yet come to light, it is said to have not been anything cancer-related, reports Daily Mail.

The royal will reportedly spend roughly 10 to 14 days at the private healthcare centre, however her recovery out of hospital is expected to take a few months.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, has cleared his diary of official engagements and has stepped back from his official meetings and events to care for his wife and help with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The news of Kate’s hospital stay comes as her father-in-law King Charles prepares to receive treatments for an enlarged prostate at the end of this week, which was announced only an hour and a half after the Princess of Wales’ operation came to light.

The monarch has also cancelled all engagements this week in light of his upcoming corrective procedure. His wife, Queen Camilla, is said to have encouraged her workaholic husband to take it easy.

A close source told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was reportedly “doing well” last week, with Prince William staying by her bedside.

The heir to the throne has cancelled all engagements and has not been mentioned in the Court Circular - the daily record of royal meetings and events - since Kate was admitted to hospital.

The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter.

A royal insider told The Sunday Times that the Waleses have shifted to “100 per cent family first, day job second”.

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, on September 7, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Royal aides have revealed that Kate will not be making public appearances over the next few months but will probably be working behind the scenes.

“Her passion for the early years is clear - there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible,” the insider shared.

Kensington Palace has not shared any more details surrounding Middleton’s condition, but has confirmed that it was non-cancerous.

A spokesman revealed: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”