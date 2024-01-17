Britain's Prince William is at the hospital with Kate, Princess of Wales as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Photo / AP

Britain's Prince William is at the hospital with Kate, Princess of Wales as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Photo / AP

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted to hospital in London, according to Kensington Palace with Prince William postponing some royal engagements to be by her bedside.

In a statement issued to the public, the palace revealed the 42-year-old mother of three has been admitted to a private hospital in the UK capital yesterday, where she will stay for 10-14 days after undergoing planned abdominal surgery.

While details were sparse, sources told The Times the surgery was a success and the Princess is “doing well”. Daily Mail has also reported that it’s understood not to have been a cancer-related issue. Despite the success, Kate will need to remain under the care of doctors and nurses while she recovers.

The UK news outlet has reported that William is at Kate’s side with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Princes Louis, 5. The London Clinic is currently being guarded by police officers according to UK media outlets.

People magazine further reported that the heir to the throne is expected to postpone multiple royal engagements in the coming weeks - including two international trips, and will not partake in any official duties. William will instead stay at home to help his wife with her recovery and support their children.

Daily Mail added that neither the prince nor princess will make any international visits in the coming months, putting their upcoming high-profile visit to Rome as part of a European charm offensive this UK spring in doubt. It would have been the couple’s first trip to Italy together and Kate’s first overseas trip in over a year.

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day where she attended the royal family’s annual church service near their residence in Sandringham, Norfolk, while William was last seen on January 11 at Headlingley Stadium where he paid tribute to two friends and congratulated them on their efforts raising awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

The princess is expected to make a full recovery with the palace noting, “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Once she is released from hospital, Kate is expected to be transferred to Windsor Castle where she will continue her months long recovery.

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, was last seen on Christmas Day with Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

The palace continued to say in the statement that the princess “wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements”, and asked that the public respects her “wish that her personal medical information remains private”.

It came after an extraordinary afternoon of royal announcements from the royal family with news King Charles is also set to be admitted to hospital where he will be treated for an enlarged prostate.

The surgery, which is set to take place next week, is for a benign condition according to aides and will be a corrective procedure. The palace’s statement revealed Charles’ engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

It is believed the monarch is currently at his private home in Balmoral where he received the diagnosis today and while it is a rare occasion for such detail about the health of a senior royal to be shared, royal sources told the Daily Mail Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.



