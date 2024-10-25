In the voicemail, the caller says the bakery is out of blackberry filling for her lemon curd cake and asks her to call her back.

In text placed over the video, Johnson explains that she “asked to add raspberries for a girl or blue/blackberries for a boy”.

“It was supposed to be A SECRET (and they knew that),” the mum-to-be wrote.

She then added that the bakery “actually had blackberries the whole time”.

In a follow-up video, she explained that she received the information about the baby’s gender in an envelope from the doctor. “I wanted to have a cute little surprise with my boyfriend,” she told viewers.

Her initial video had millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms that it was shared to.

On Twitter, it was viewed more than 20 million times. One of the people who shared it said "the bakery had one job".

She had asked for blackberries for a boy and raspberries for a girl.

While many understood why Johnson would feel emotional about the situation, others thought it was not the bakery’s job to keep a secret from her and called it “the epitome of first world problems”.

“No, her one job was to make a cake. When she didn’t have the ingredients requested, she needed to ensure a replacement,” one person wrote, in response to the video.

“If you didn’t want to be informed of cake updates, you shouldn’t have left your phone number for cake updates. you should’ve gotten that responsibility to someone else, so the bakery could call them instead,” another person said.

"If you didn't want to be informed of cake updates, you shouldn't have left your phone number for cake updates. you should've gotten that responsibility to someone else, so the bakery could call them instead," another person said.

Other people understood both sides of the story, with one commenting: “the baker was 100% looking at it from a baker’s perspective. She didn’t have the ingredient the client wanted and let them know. While it’s unfortunate and the mom is allowed to be upset, it was a simple mistake that should be forgiven.”.

A few social media users also pointed out that the mum’s choice of fillings for the cake were not ideal for a gender reveal because blackberry and raspberry look very similar.

A few social media users also pointed out that the mum's choice of fillings for the cake were not ideal for a gender reveal because blackberry and raspberry look very similar.

While she originally planned to cut the cake with her husband and have them both find out the sex of the baby that way, the mum-to-be updated her TikTok to reveal that she ended up using the cake idea to share with her wider family.

“This is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us,” she wrote in the caption.



