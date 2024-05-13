King Charles bonded with a veteran about both losing their sense of taste during cancer treatment. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has shared some rare insight into his cancer battle, telling a member of the public of a side effect he has experienced.

The Sun has reported the 75-year-old monarch appeared at the Army Aviation Centre in Hampshire today where he spoke to veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who underwent chemotherapy last year, and bonded over both losing their sense of taste during the treatment process.

While rare, it isn’t the first comment the King has given following his return to public-facing duties. Earlier this month, he spoke with a patient at a cancer hospital confessing, “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

🚁 Today, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, The King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/iKLIacuwCX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2024

Charles’ outing today was to formally hand over his title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - Prince Harry’s former unit, to his eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William.

It’s a move that reportedly left Harry “in tears” according to royal expert Tom Quinn, who told the Mirror: “King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.”

He added: “He is said to have been in tears when he heard”.

Harry has previously served in the Army Air Corps as a trained military pilot. He retired from the military in 2014 after his second tour in Afghanistan.

William also served as a trained pilot, however unlike his brother, he did not serve in active conflict instead opting to serve as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot until 2013.

It comes just days after it was revealed the monarch would not meet with his estranged son who was visiting London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games last week.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed the news with a statement which read: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

While working on his relationship with his father, Prince Harry remains estranged from his brother, Prince William. Photo / AP

However, royal insider and Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden later claimed there was more at play than a “full program” and was allegedly told by a source that “[Charles] doesn’t need the drama in his life”.

Charles and Harry last met in February when the Duke flew 11 hours to see his father after receiving news of his cancer diagnosis. It was reportedly the first time the two had been in a face-to-face meeting since 2022.

However, the meeting was kept short with Harry arriving at approximately 2.45pm and leaving at 3.31pm with the King making the “significant” move to delay his helicopter flight so the pair could reunite.

William did not join his father and brother at the time and reportedly made no plans to see his brother during his most recent trip to the UK.