The King was in good spirits during his visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Photo / AP, Kin Cheung

The King was in good spirits during his visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Photo / AP, Kin Cheung

King Charles said it was a “bit of a shock” to be given a cancer diagnosis, as he met fellow patients in his first public engagement since starting treatment.

Asked how he was, by a patient undergoing chemotherapy, the King replied: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

During a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, he was asked repeatedly how he was feeling, telling people: “I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad.”

He is understood to be having further treatment this afternoon.

Finishing his conversation with a patient who will be continuing her own treatment later, he said: “I know the feeling.”

Several times during the visit, the King said: “We need to get more people tested early.”

Thank you to all at @UCLH and @MacmillanCancer for your tireless work to provide cancer patients with the best care and support.



Marking His Majesty’s return to public duties, The King and Queen spent time with patients to hear about their ongoing treatment and support. pic.twitter.com/QISH3gFnF6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 30, 2024

The King was returning to public duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, as he was joined by the Queen at the cancer support centre. He was also named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

The King and Queen arrived at the centre by car, acknowledging a group of waiting press with a wave.

Inside, they leapt straight into an impromptu walkabout. So many patients had waited to see them that the hospital’s security staff had put up a rope cordon.

As they shook hands with a few dozen people, the King answered questions about his health to say he was “fine” and thanked hospital staff for their hard work.

They were introduced to experts working on a new melanoma vaccine, and a lung cancer study. They were also shown the CT scanner that has helped save 250 lives in the past two years thanks to early detection.

“The trouble is to get enough people early,” the King said, adding of the study: “There’s so much positive news.”

Their Majesties also met clinicians at the hospital to learn about their use of innovative technology, including CT scanners which are being used to help detect cancer at an early stage. pic.twitter.com/mrqXiTIa5x — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 30, 2024

Mentioning that he was worried the royal visit had stopped people coming in, he was reassured that nobody’s treatment had been affected.

In their first official joint engagement this year, the King and Queen fell into their old pattern of him leading the way, and her following closely behind, usually making separate conversation.

Each asked after staff, with the King keen to hear about shift patterns. “How long are you on duty,” he asked one. “I hope you have a lunch break.”

As they walked through the hospital corridors, they were occasionally stopped as a small crowd gathered around them.

At one point, the Queen noticed a man wearing a hospital gown trying to squeeze through, asking people to make way for him. “I commend you for being here to support us,” the patient, who gave his name as Richard, told the couple.

The King was in good spirits during his visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. Photo / AP, Kin Cheung

Upstairs, in a large room set out with pink cushioned armchairs where patients were receiving chemotherapy through IV drips, the King and Queen paused at the nurses’ station.

They asked technical questions about the methods and length of treatment offered in the hospital, hearing how some patients stay in a nearby hotel while they complete it.

The King and Queen were then introduced to patients and their loved ones.

Lesley Woodbridge, 63, who was in for her second round of chemotherapy for a sarcoma, had a long conversation with the King, while her husband Roger spoke to the Queen. All four sat together.

After a long chat about her treatment, and how it had affected their lives, the King was asked how he was and replied: “Not too bad. It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you.”

The King grasped Lesley Woodbridge’s hand before he left.

The King asked one male patient whether he was using a cold cap, a method for retaining hair during chemotherapy, and was heard to say it can “help”.

The King and Queen wave to staff and patients as they arrive for his first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis. Photo / AP

Both King and Queen asked every patient they spoke to about side effects, particularly loss of appetite and taste, and tiredness.

He remarked several times about the modern ability to adapt treatment to the patient. “Adjusting, that’s the thing,” he said.

The Queen made her way to side cubicles, where she sat next to patients for a few short, warm exchanges about their treatment.

“There’s a real feeling of calm here,” she said to Judy Parkinson, 69. “Everybody in the same boat, everyone can identify.”

Patting her arm as she left, she said: “I wish you the very best of luck, it’s a huge pleasure to meet you.”

Parkinson, who laughed as she heard the moment described as “two queens having a chat”, said: “I like it when people speak to you eye-to-eye. That’s what my mum taught me, and that’s what she did. Those were genuine questions being asked.”

Their Majesties went on two walkabouts of the hospital as patients and staff gathered to meet them. Photo / AP, Kin Cheung

The Queen asked others “does it make you very tired?” and whether they could still taste food. “For a lot of people the food starts tasting different,” she said.

“I wish you all the best,” she said as she left. “I’m sure you’re in the very best hands.”

Jo Irons, 59, who spoke to both King and Queen, said she had not been aware of the visit before she arrived. “It’s a welcome distraction,” she said. “This [chemotherapy] isn’t something you look forward to coming to.

“We talked about the treatment and staying positive.”

The royal party then returned to the foyer, where about 100 patients and members of staff were gathered to see them for a second walkabout.

Both King and Queen shook hands and patted people on the shoulder, facing a sea of camera phones. Sometimes they grasped a hand for an extra second after hearing that person’s story.

Before leaving, they were presented with posies by two children who were at the hospital for treatment.

Unusually, the King and Queen had gifts to give in return: a large stuffed toy Jack Russell dog, based on the Queen’s own pet Beth, and some Beefeater stationery for Della Thomas, 6, and a stack of three books (Swallows and Amazons; My Family and Other Animals; The Man Who Planted Trees) for 11-year-old Ellis Edwards.

Both children were also given an enormous chocolate coin with a picture of Buckingham Palace on it.

The matron, Helen Keane, said afterwards: “The staff and patients are very happy to have them. They felt it was going to raise awareness, and awareness is investment.”

Dawn Collier added: “They were very interested in the family aspect of the care too - a lot about how things are at home.”

One member of staff added: “We were not expecting it at all. We thought it would be very generic, questions about other people’s treatment.

“But he was very open with the patients about how he was feeling. There were a lot of conversations about symptoms, and it was clear they understood – they got it.”

He is said to have told a group of Filipino nurses: “We really can’t live without you.”