The King is to resume public duties next week, Buckingham Palace has announced, after doctors said they were pleased with the progress of his cancer treatment.

His Majesty, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since February, will return to public-facing engagements on Tuesday UK time.

His medical team are “very encouraged by the progress made so far”, a spokesman said, and doctors “remain positive about the King’s continued recovery”.

On Tuesday, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre to meet medics and patients, marking what Buckingham Palace describes as a “milestone”.

In June, he will host a state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

In a short update on the King’s health, a palace spokesman said: “His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

The spokesman added: “As the first anniversary of the Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

Sources emphasised that, despite the positive update, the King is still receiving treatment for cancer. There are no plans for him to confirm the type of cancer he has, or the details of his medical procedures.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing her own course of preventative chemotherapy following abdominal surgery, will continue her recovery in private.

On Friday, the palace also issued a new photograph of the royal couple ahead of the first anniversary of the Coronation. It shows them walking arm-in-arm in the Buckingham Palace garden on their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

In it, the Queen wears a vivid indigo day dress with velvet detail by Fiona Clare. Her husband is in a grey suit with a coordinating blue tie and pocket handkerchief.

The King now hopes to begin a managed return to public duties, following more than two months of working on state business behind closed doors.

The visit to the hospital next week is intended to champion the importance of early diagnosis and highlight its innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK.

His Majesty has been hailed for raising awareness of cancer, following his public confirmation of his diagnosis on Feb 6. He had previously also been praised for a significant increase in public knowledge about prostate conditions, following an earlier diagnosis of an enlarged prostate.

It is hoped that the King will now be able to attend the key engagements of the royal calendar, including Trooping the Colour, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Royal Ascot, and the Buckingham Palace garden parties.

The palace has emphasised that “nothing can be confirmed or guaranteed at this stage”, with “appropriate adaptations” made to minimise the risk to the King’s health and recovery.

On Easter Sunday, he surprised a crowd at Windsor Castle with a walkabout after church, shaking hands and making conversation with the public.

“His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties,” said a palace spokesman.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

The spokesman added: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

Future engagements will be announced shortly ahead of time, subject to the advice of doctors.

It is believed there will “not be a full summer programme” and events will be “carefully calibrated”, but will include meetings inside and outdoors.

One source likened it to the careful lifting of lockdown after the Covid-19 pandemic, with “things going in the right direction” but no guarantees.

A rumoured trip to Australia in the autumn, to tie in with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, has not been confirmed, but the King is understood to be “hopeful” that he will be able to make the trip.

Exact plans for the Japanese state visit in late June are yet to be decided, but would usually include considerable hosting duties and a speech at a Buckingham Palace banquet. The visit was first planned for 2020, but postponed during the pandemic.

The King is previously said to have been “a little frustrated” by the impact his health had on others, and the length of time his treatment had kept him away from his usual interactions with the public.

He has publicly praised his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales for her “courage in speaking out”, after she announced her own treatment in a video message to the nation on March 22.

“Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” said a source at the time.