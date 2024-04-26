The King has released his first video message since being diagnosed with cancer while Catherine has apologised for any confusion caused by a 'manipulated' image. Video / NZ Herald

Buckingham Palace officials are regularly updating a plan of action for King Charles’ forthcoming funeral after royal sources have revealed that the monarch’s condition is gradually declining.

According to insiders, preparations for the funeral have been in motion since the day after the late Queen Elizabeth was buried in 2022.

The 75-year-old royal has been keeping a low profile since his cancer diagnosis announcement in February to hide his worsening health, with several insiders telling The Daily Beast the current situation is “not good”.

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it.

“Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on,” an old friend of the royal family told the publication.

It hasn’t been disclosed what cancer Charles has been diagnosed with, but he did reveal that it wasn’t prostate cancer, which is one of the most treatable forms of the disease.

The Palace has remained mostly silent regarding the King’s treatment journey, however, well-placed sources and political commentators have revealed that Charles is “responding really well” to his cancer treatment.

In this photo released on February 23, King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

However, not all is as it seems, with Charles’ aides constantly looking over copies of a several-hundred-page plan detailing his official funeral plans, titled “Operation Menai Bridge”.

“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer.

“But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds,” a former palace staff member with links to the serving courtiers told the outlet.

The comprehensive document was created the day after the late Queen was buried on September 8, 2022, and uses the former Monarch’s funeral as a guide to ensure Charles’ ceremony runs without hitches.

Military officials confirmed the news to the Daily Beast, saying that Operation Menai Bridge is being frequently updated. However, they iterated that it was standard procedure according to royal practises and that it would be “absurd to read anything into” the funeral plans.

All members of the Monarchy have regularly updated funeral plans that are named according to famous bridges in the United Kingdom, with the late Queen’s funeral arrangements famously known as “Operation London Bridge”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Charles, formerly known as the Prince of Wales before ascending the throne, has a funeral plan named after the suspension bridge connecting the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland.

“Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge. The Queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar.

“It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no one plans to get caught out,” a senior aide involved in the funeral planning of royals revealed.

Another palace aide said that “planning for the worst is what the military do … You’ve got to remember the scale of this thing. The Household Division, under Major General James Bowder, take the lead — that is seven regiments of Guards.

“Then you have the entire London District, the Territorial Army regiments and the Royal Horse Artillery.

“That’s before you get to the Navy or Air Force. Charles was closely associated with the Parachute Regiment for years, so they will be involved.

“That’s just the ceremonial end,” they added.

“Then you need a giant security operation because every VVIP on the planet is there. We’re talking everything from missile defence to guarding against a lone wolf attack.

“The whole thing goes from flash to bang in under two weeks which means every aspect of it needs to be meticulously planned in advance. Serious planning for Charles’ funeral began the day after they buried the Queen.”

The King’s officials did not respond to request for comment from Page Six or the Daily Beast.