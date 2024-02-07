EDITORIAL

There’s a difference between criticising a public figure for their actions and attacking them personally for their misfortune.

Sadly that distinction has been lost on the online trolls who have piled in with unsolicited comments on the news King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Most don’t bear repeating in full here but a common theme is snide comparisons with the fate of his late ex-wife Diana, the Princess of Wales.

It seems safe to imagine none of the people posting such mindless comments have ever experienced cancer themselves.

Patients have to endure gruelling and painful treatments, filling their bodies with toxic chemicals for a chance at survival. Many wake each day knowing a disease like the common cold could prove too much for their shattered immune system. Families would sometimes rather see their beloved relative die than experience the pain any longer.

In short, cancer is dreadful, terrifying and crushing, regardless of your station in life.

Anyone is free to disagree with the institution of the monarchy and its place in New Zealand life. It’s also fair to make public judgments about King Charles’ previous life choices, given his privileged position, as ardent viewers of The Crown will know. But it doesn’t give you a pass to be cruel.

King Charles is a prominent figure who works every day in the public eye. He does not have the luxury of keeping his health private in these circumstances.

A selection of front pages of British national newspapers for Tuesday, February 6, after it was announced that King Charles III has cancer. Photo / AP

As he receives treatment, he will not be able to avoid the media spotlight.

He will do this, one imagines, with his usual level of formality and dignity.

And he will do it despite the constant fear of further sickness, the fear of side effects rendering him incapable of living the life he wants and ultimately the fear of being taken from his sons, his grandchildren and his wife much earlier than he planned.

While he says he is positive about his treatment and looks forward to getting back to work, he will be scared. So will his family - even those no longer as close to him as they once were.

In choosing to share a diagnosis he had every right to keep private, King Charles will, through his profile and influence, arguably save many lives and raise incalculable awareness and education around testing and prevention.

So here’s a thought for all the keyboard warriors out there. Before you rattle off a callous and thoughtless comment, imagine how you would feel if this was your father, mother, sibling, partner or even child.

Criticise his position and past decisions all you like, but remember that in this case he is a human being fighting for his life - and have a little compassion.