King Charles III underwent a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate in late January. Photo / AP

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement this morning.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Palace said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Medical conditions of the Royal family are generally kept from the public but the Palace said that the King wanted to make his diagnosis known to “prevent speculation” and hopes it may “assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports the news was announced by the Palace after the Prime Minister was informed, and after Charles told Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

No details about the type of cancer Charles has been diagnosed with have been released.

As a result of Charles’ diagnosis, he will have to cancel multiple engagements in the coming weeks with a Palace spokesperson telling the news outlet, “Regrettably, a number of The King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

King Charles III with Queen Camilla leaves The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Concerns were raised last month when the Daily Mail reported the 75-year-old monarch - who was only expected to stay at the London Clinic for a total of two nights following his operation for an enlarged prostate, would remain under doctor supervision for another night. He was later released on January 30 and appeared in good spirits.

He has since been seen waving to onlookers as he walked to church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Sunday local time – his first public sighting since he was discharged from hospital.

Queen Camilla has been fronting public engagements in the King’s absence and during a visit to Maggie’s cancer centre at the Royal Free hospital in north London, the Queen said he was “getting on” and “doing his best”.

The Palace’s initial statement about the King’s health stated Charles wanted to be transparent in hopes of inspiring other men to consult their doctors about the benign condition.

Speaking to People magazine, a source said about the king’s diagnosis: “It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst.”

The tactic appears to have worked with the magazine reporting there has been a 1000 per cent increase in searches on the UK’s National Health Service website about prostate enlargement.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church following his operation. Photo / AP

The Royal family’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post yesterday highlighting World Cancer Day.

“Today is #WorldCancerDay - a global initiative aiming to raise awareness about cancer,” the post read adding, “Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen opened Maggies Centre Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at Royal Free Hospital.”

It comes after a big couple of weeks for the royals with both the Princess of Wales and King Charles being admitted to the London Clinic for surgery.

Princess Kate spent 13 days in the clinic following a pre-planned operation, which was successful. While the nature of the surgery has not yet come to light, it is said to have not been anything cancer-related, reports Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has come under the spotlight once again following the news of a Netflix film which recreates the notorious Newsnight interview.

The film, due for release in spring, is a behind-the-scenes look at how the interview was secured and the way it unfolded, framed as a tribute to the work of the four women responsible.

It is based on Scoops by Sam McAlister, the “booker extraordinaire” on Newsnight who negotiated the interview in which the Duke was questioned about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



