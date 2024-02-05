The Palace said that the King wanted to make his diagnosis known to 'prevent speculation.' and 'assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.' Video / BBC

Prince Harry is rushing to be by his father’s side amid news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph has reported the Duke of Sussex - who is based in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie, 4 and Lilibet, 2, will leave from California for London to see the King as soon as possible.

Sources believe the prince, 39, will fly out today, with experts speaking to the Daily Mail claiming Harry’s rush to the UK “indicates the seriousness” of his father’s condition. However, Harry’s scheduled arrival is yet to be confirmed by the palace or the Sussexes’ team.

It is understood Meghan will stay at home with their two children.

The Daily Mail has reported the prince has spoken to his father about his cancer diagnosis personally, as has Prince William. Neither brother has made a public statement following the news.

King Charles and Prince Harry did not see each other during the prince's trip to the UK in September. Photo / AP

Harry was last in the UK in September for the annual WellChild Awards, which he has been patron of for 15 years.

However, a close source within the Palace revealed at the time that Charles had “no time in the diary” to see him, while his brother Prince William was said to have been estranged from Harry for months.

The Duke of Sussex attended his father’s coronation months before, but notoriously left London just hours after the ceremony.

Jennie Bond - a former BBC royal correspondent, told Daily Mail that she hoped that the King’s cancer diagnosis “will bring a reconciliation” for Charles and his estranged son.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement this morning that the 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with cancer. The news was released to the public after Charles personally told Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Palace said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

No details about the type of cancer Charles has been diagnosed with have been released.

Medical conditions of the Royal family are generally kept from the public but the Palace said that the King wanted to make his diagnosis known to “prevent speculation” and hopes it may “assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.