Homemade pies are worth the effort

Everybody loves a good pie and as winter hits, it becomes a comforting favourite.

Making your own is as simple as a bit of pastry and filling know-how.

Your pastry choices

Shortcrust

Shortcrust pastry is a versatile and commonly used pastry for savoury pies. It has a crumbly texture that complements rich fillings. This type of pastry is made by rubbing butter into flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then adding cold water to form a dough. It is particularly suitable for meat pies, quiches and vegetable pies. Its sturdiness provides a solid base that holds up well with moist fillings.

Puff

Puff pastry, with its light and flaky layers, is ideal for pies where a delicate crust is desired. It is made by folding layers of dough and butter multiple times to create its characteristic flakiness. This pastry is perfect for pies such as chicken pot pie and beef Wellington, where the lightness of the pastry contrasts beautifully with the savoury fillings. However, it can be more challenging to work with due to its tendency to puff up and become quite flaky. Buying puff pastry in the freezer section, rather than attempting to make it from scratch, is a no-judgment zone. Of course, if you want to make your own, by all means…

Flaky

A flaky pastry is a bit of a shortcut pastry, based on a puff. And is readily found in supermarkets. But here’s how to make it yourself, if you have the time.

Hot water crust

Hot water crust pastry is a robust and easy-to-handle pastry, traditionally used for making raised pies such as pork pies. This pastry involves melting lard in water, then mixing it with flour to form a pliable dough. It sets firmly, making it excellent for shaping and creating free-standing pies. Its dense texture is perfect for encasing rich and meaty fillings.

Blind baking how-to

Blind baking a savoury pie crust is generally recommended, particularly if the filling is wet or has a long cooking time. Blind baking helps ensure that the crust remains crisp and doesn’t become soggy from the moisture of the filling. This is especially important for pies like quiches, tarts, and meat pies. To blind bake a pie crust, roll out the dough and place it in the pie dish, prick the bottom of the crust with a fork to prevent bubbling. Line the crust with baking paper and fill it with baking weights or dried beans. Bake at a moderate temperature (around 180°C) for about 15 minutes, then remove the weights and paper and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until the crust is lightly golden.

Crafting a tasty filling

Proper seasoning is fundamental. Incorporating different textures adds interest to the filling. Combining tender meats with slightly crunchy vegetables, such as carrots or peas, creates a more satisfying bite. Adding a creamy element, such as a bechamel or cheese sauce, can provide a luxurious contrast to the crunch.

Maintaining the right moisture level is vital. A filling that is too wet will make the pastry soggy, while a dry filling can be unappetising. Using a thickener, such as flour or corn flour, can help achieve the right consistency. For meat pies, slow-cooking the meat in a rich broth can infuse it with flavour while ensuring it remains moist.

The filling should be cooled to room temperature before being added to the crust. Hot filling can cause the fat in the pastry to melt, which can lead to a soggy bottom and an unevenly cooked crust. Allowing the filling to cool also helps to prevent steam from creating excess moisture in the crust.

Top tip: Got leftover stew or casserole? Make it into a pie filling. Leftover roast chicken or other roast meats can also take on a second life as a pie filling.

