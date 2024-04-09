Cooking your own beans can be more affordable, especially when buying dried beans in bulk. Photo / Getty Images

Want to explore an alternative to canned beans? Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to incorporate dried beans into your cooking repertoire.

A kitchen pantry staple in most Kiwi homes, beans work equally well for a simple dinner or a more involved dish. A nutritionally dense food - rich in protein, dietary fibre, complex carbohydrates and essential minerals such as iron, magnesium and potassium - they also offer a low-fat source of plant-based protein, making them a valuable component of a balanced diet.

Of course, we’re not knocking canned beans - they make for a quick and easy meal - but the advantages of dried beans can’t be denied. The first, and most relevant in today’s expensive food market, is that cooking your own beans is actually more affordable, especially when they’re bought in bulk. You can also customise your seasoning, which means adding your own flavourings and controlling sodium content. Dried beans can be stored for long periods without refrigeration, making them convenient for pantry storage. And last but certainly not least, the texture and flavour of cooked dried beans are often said to just be more satisfying.

The only thing you need to factor in, because of the soaking and cooking time required, is that you need to plan ahead when using dried beans in recipes. But given you can freeze them in batches, ready to pull out when needed, it’s so worth the prep. Here’s our guide to cooking dried beans.

You can buy dried beans from supermarkets or specialty grocery stores, but to make them even more cost-effective, buying in bulk from a bulk bin store is the way to go.

When purchasing dried beans, look for ones that are uniform in size, unblemished, and without any signs of moisture or insect damage. Common varieties include black beans, kidney beans, navy/haricot beans, chickpeas, lima and pinto beans. Pick them over for any debris or shrivelled beans.

How should you soak dried beans?

Some say soaking your beans isn’t necessary if the beans are fresh, but the safest bet is to soak them, which will rehydrate and reduce cooking time. There are two primary methods to soak:

Overnight: Place the beans in a large bowl and cover them with several inches of water. Let them soak for at least eight hours or overnight.

Quick: Place the beans in a pot and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil and let the beans cook for two to three minutes. Then, remove the pot from the heat, cover it, and let the beans soak for one to two hours.

After soaking, drain and rinse the beans thoroughly under cold water. This helps remove any residual dirt and reduces the compounds that can cause gas.

How to cook dried beans

Then it’s time to cook your beans: Place the soaked and rinsed beans in a pot and cover them with fresh water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and let the beans simmer until they are tender. Cooking times vary depending on the type of bean, but it typically ranges from 45 minutes to two hours - check them every 30 minutes to see how done they are.

To test if the beans are cooked, take a few out and taste them. They should be tender but not mushy. Cooking times can vary based on the freshness of the beans.

You can season the beans with salt after they’ve been simmering for a while. You can also add various flavourings. Common additions include onions, garlic, bay leaves, herbs such as rosemary, thyme, sage, parsley, coriander stems, and spices such as peppercorns and dried chillies. Avoid adding acidic ingredients like tomatoes or vinegar until the beans are fully cooked, as they can interfere with the cooking process.

Once the beans are cooked, let them cool in the liquid. Once cool, drain them. You can then portion them and freeze them (you may want to keep a little of the cooking water to freeze them in to keep them moist) and they should last for up to six months, ready to use for all your beany creations. Here are a few recipes to whet the appetite - simply swap the canned quantity for your superior premade cooked dried beans.

