What to make when you really don’t feel like cooking

A frittata is great for using up whatever veg, meat or cheese you have in the fridge and couldn't be simpler to make. Photo / Babiche Martens

Quick, easy, tasty - meal solutions for days when you don’t want to be in the kitchen

When the mere thought of cooking feels like a Herculean task, but you don’t want to compromise on a tasty meal, fear not. Here are some savvy ideas to roll out for those days around Christmas and New Year when doing much of anything doesn’t feel all that possible. Following a recipe can seem far too arduous at these times so there are suggestions here that you can take and build on, with your own flavour preferences, and then some simple recipes to follow, too, if you can muster the energy.

Toasted sandwiches and quesadillas

The essential ingredient for a toasted sammy is, of course, bread (sourdough reigns) and melty cheese, then you just have to raid the fridge and pantry for additional flavourings. You don’t need a toasted sandwich maker – simply heat a bit of olive oil, or butter, in a pan and place your toasted sandwich in to coat it, pressing down and flipping over as the cheese starts to melt. Our current favourite combos: Tuna and jalapenos; corned silverside, sauerkraut and pickles; kimchi, bacon and spring onion.

Much like the toasted sandwich, the quesadilla makes dinner a breeze. Filling options: ham and zucchini; black beans and corn; sweet potato and chorizo; prawn and chorizo. Serve with sour cream and/or chipotle, hot sauce or store-bought salsa (or your own quick chopped-up salsa of tomato, onion and coriander) and a meal you have made.

Black bean quesadillas. Photo / Babiche Martens

Black bean quesadilla - recipe here

Baked potatoes

If you use the microwave, instead of the oven, to cook up a jacket potato, they’ll take about seven minutes to cook (depending on size) – prick it a few times to make sure it doesn’t burst while cooking. Then you just have to slice open and top with whatever you have – coleslaw, beetroot, cottage cheese, tuna, corn, baked beans, spinach, cheese, bacon, sour cream, spring onion, pesto…

Savoury stuffed baked potatoes.

Savoury stuffed baked potato - recipe here

Pasta

What would we do without pasta? Simply boil to al dente and add flavourings to suit. Pesto; prawns and chorizo; chopped raw tomato, onion and parsley; lemon, parsley and parmesan; tuna, tomato and olives; anchovies, capers and chopped chargrilled peppers, zucchini, mint and feta – the world’s your oyster.

Tomato, sausage and feta pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens�

Speedy sausage pasta with tomatoes, spinach and feta - recipe here

Omelettes and frittatas

Eggs can save the day at dinner time too – an omelette filled with spinach, ham and cheese is a tasty and fast supper. Filling options: mushrooms and cheese; avocado, goat cheese and rocket; or cream cheese, chives and smoked salmon. Frittatas, too, are a great way to use up whatever’s in the fridge. Fry up leftover veg and/or meat in an oven-proof pan, pour over a mix of beaten egg and cheese and pop in the oven until the egg is set, then garnish with herbs.

Fennel, pea and ham frittata with cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel, pea and ham frittata with cheese - recipe here

Pizza

Storebought pizza bases have come a long way – you can even get cauliflower bases now for a less carb-heavy dinner. Flatbreads and pitas also work as bases. Take shortcuts with your base sauce by using pesto or any chutney you have in the fridge, or just a seasoned dollop of tinned crushed tomato. The toppings are then only limited by your imagination. Ham, artichokes, olives, semi-dried tomato, feta, fennel, salami, prosciutto, zucchini, mushroom – pick a combo, add cheese, stick it under the grill and serve with some dressed salad leaves. Lifesaver.

Cheat's mini pizza with goat cheese and prosciutto. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cheat’s mini pizza with goat cheese and prosciutto - recipe here

Traybakes

Traybakes are simple in that you put all ingredients on a tray and put it in the oven, job done. But there’s a little more to think about. You have to find foods that go together and have the same cooking times, usually solved with how big or small you cut your ingredients.

Sweet potato or pumpkin, chorizo and chickpeas go well together. Eggplant, zucchini and peppers make great bedfellows. Chicken, fennel and potato is another good combo. To zhuzh things up you can add a dressing at the end, complementary to any spices you’ve used. And for extra texture you can add in some ingredients after cooking: feta; herbs; roasted nuts; sun-dried tomatoes; and pomegranate seeds are all good additions. If you need a dressing, a tahini option, salsa verde or a harissa drizzle all make a tasty topper.

Chicken, fennel and potato traybake - recipe here

Getting tinny

Tinned legumes and beans can be a lifesaver for days when you don’t want the oven or stove on. A can of lentils, drained and mixed with celery, herbs and tuna, with currants for a small burst of sweet, makes for an easy substantial salad. A dressing is as simple as a white or red wine vinegar and olive oil, maybe a bit of mustard too.

Or drain a can or two of cannellini beans and puree with lemon juice and zest, a splash of extra virgin olive oil and a little garlic and serve with smoked fish on top topped with dressed spring onions, cherry tomatoes and herbs and some bread on the side.

Lentil salad with prosciutto and plums. Photo / Babiche Martens�

Lentil salad with prosicutto and plums - recipe here

Our can’t-be-bothered-cooking shopping hit list

Long-lasting flavour makers

Harissa and/or dukkah

Pesto

Semi-dried tomatoes

Feta

Chorizo

Parmesan

Chipotle sauce

Hot sauce

Olives

Hummus

Sauerkraut

Smoked fish

Proscuitto

Freezer friends

Flatbreads or pizza bases

Prawns

Tortillas

Dried, jarred and tinned goods

Cannellini or butter beans

Spaghetti and other dried pasta

Chickpeas

Tinned tomatoes

Capers

Chargrilled peppers

Anchovies

Tinned lentils

Artichoke hearts

Caramelised onion chutney



