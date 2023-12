What to make when you really don’t feel like cooking

A frittata is great for using up whatever veg, meat or cheese you have in the fridge and couldn't be simpler to make. Photo / Babiche Martens

A frittata is great for using up whatever veg, meat or cheese you have in the fridge and couldn't be simpler to make. Photo / Babiche Martens

Quick, easy, tasty - meal solutions for days when you don’t want to be in the kitchen

When the mere thought of cooking feels like a Herculean task, but you don’t want to compromise on a tasty meal, fear not. Here are some savvy ideas to roll out for those days around Christmas and New Year when doing much of anything doesn’t feel all that possible. Following a recipe can seem far too arduous at these times so there are suggestions here that you can take and build on, with your own flavour preferences, and then some simple recipes to follow, too, if you can muster the energy.

Toasted sandwiches and quesadillas

The essential ingredient for a toasted sammy is, of course, bread (sourdough reigns) and melty cheese, then you just have to raid the fridge and pantry for additional flavourings. You don’t need a toasted sandwich maker – simply heat a bit of olive oil, or butter, in a pan and place your toasted sandwich in to coat it, pressing down and flipping over as the cheese starts to melt. Our current favourite combos: Tuna and jalapenos; corned silverside, sauerkraut and pickles; kimchi, bacon and spring onion.

Much like the toasted sandwich, the quesadilla makes dinner a breeze. Filling options: ham and zucchini; black beans and corn; sweet potato and chorizo; prawn and chorizo. Serve with sour cream and/or chipotle, hot sauce or store-bought salsa (or your own quick chopped-up salsa of tomato, onion and coriander) and a meal you have made.

Black bean quesadillas. Photo / Babiche Martens

Black bean quesadilla - recipe here

Baked potatoes

If you use the microwave, instead of the oven, to cook up a jacket potato, they’ll take about seven minutes to cook (depending on size) – prick it a few times to make sure it doesn’t burst while cooking. Then you just have to slice open and top with whatever you have – coleslaw, beetroot, cottage cheese, tuna, corn, baked beans, spinach, cheese, bacon, sour cream, spring onion, pesto…

Savoury stuffed baked potatoes.

Savoury stuffed baked potato - recipe here

Pasta

What would we do without pasta? Simply boil to al dente and add flavourings to suit. Pesto; prawns and chorizo; chopped raw tomato, onion and parsley; lemon, parsley and parmesan; tuna, tomato and olives; anchovies, capers and chopped chargrilled peppers, zucchini, mint and feta – the world’s your oyster.