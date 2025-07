Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Try these ham and cheese rolls for a tasty lunch box snack. Photo / Fresh Media

Try something new in the school lunchbox.

Thinking up fresh ideas for kids’ school lunches can feel like a huge chore in a busy life, especially when food comes home untouched or only partially eaten! These ham and cheese rolls are quick and tasty, and can be made ahead of time. Pop them in the lunchbox with some fruit or vegetable sticks for an easy lunch solution.

Ham and cheese rolls

Serves 4

Ingredients