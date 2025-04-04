Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Scalloped potato and ham toasties

Fresh Recipes
Quick Read

You’ll be a convert when you try making toasties with potatoes. Photo / Fresh Media

You’ll be a convert when you try making toasties with potatoes. Photo / Fresh Media

Who says you must use bread slices to make toasties?

Thinly slice potatoes and put them directly onto a toastie maker for a crispy, gluten-free, and utterly delicious toastie.

Scalloped potato and ham toasties

Serves 2

Ingredients

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2 medium potatoes

¼ cup grated cheese

¼ cup diced ham

¼ cup sour cream

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1 tsp chopped chives

Method

  1. Use a mandolin to thinly slice the potatoes. Watch your fingers.
  2. Heat a toasted sandwich maker and grease well with oil or butter.
  3. Use half the sliced potatoes to create a layer on the bottom of the toasted sandwich maker, with the potato slices overlapping so there are no gaps. Top with grated cheese and ham. Use the remaining sliced potato to create a top layer.
  4. Close the toasted sandwich maker and cook until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy.
  5. Transfer to a board and cut each toastie in half. Top with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle chopped chives.
  6. Remember that toasties are always lava-hot in the middle before you take your first bite.


Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle