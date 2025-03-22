1 cup edamame

2 heads baby cos lettuce leaves

1 handful fresh mint leaves

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Greek yoghurt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 Tbsp olive oil

¼ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

White vinegar (for poaching the eggs)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Bring a large pot of water to the boil and cook the edamame beans according to the instructions on the packet. Drain and set aside to cool.

2. Bring a pot of water to a gentle simmer, adding a splash of white vinegar. Crack each egg into a small bowl, then carefully slide it into the simmering water. Poach for 3-4 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks remain runny. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside to cool.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, Greek yoghurt, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and olive oil. Whisk until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Arrange the salad leaves on a platter, then place the poached eggs on top. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and eggs and scatter shaved parmesan cheese over the top. Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Season with salt and pepper.

NOTE: you can buy frozen shelled and cooked edamame if you want to use that instead of cooking your own.