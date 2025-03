Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

This makes a great lunch or light dinner. Photo / Fresh Media

Ditch the pastry with this easy quiche.

A gluten-free diet doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this delicious quiche. The pastry shell is replaced with a case made out of crushed potatoes. Try it for lunch or a light dinner with a salad on the side.

Crushed potato and bacon quiche

Serves 6

Ingredients