Get the family making these subs while you choose the movie! Video / Fresh Media

Make it fake-away night with these subs for meat lovers!

These homemade subs are very easy to pull together, especially if you get the family involved while you direct operations! Don’t miss out toasting the buttered rolls – it really does add extra flavour. Make your own meatballs if you must, but using ready-made is a great option for a quick meal.

Cheesy bacon meatball sub

Serves four.

Ingredients