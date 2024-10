Try a bacon and egg pizza for a relaxed long weekend breakfast. Photo / Fresh Media

Pizza for breakfast? Why not! This works any time of the day.

Making your own pizza base is easy with this quick flatbread recipe. This recipe feeds two so amp it up if you’re feeding a hungry crowd over the long weekend. Treat everyone to a café-style breakfast or brunch at home - then there’s no need to get out of your PJs.

Bacon and egg pizza

Serves 2

Flatbread ingredients