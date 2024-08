Low in fat and high in vitamins, venison mince is a great alternative to beef mince.

Pizza night with a twist. This flatbread pizza is easy to make – the dough for the base can be made in minutes. Lean venison mince is combined with mozzarella, courgette and basil for the topping. Eat it at home or take it on a picnic.

Venison flatbread pizzas

Serves 4

Flatbread pizza dough ingredients