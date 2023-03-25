Sunday Kitchen: Sidart’s Lesley Chandra + Nduja, truffle and blue cheese pizza

Lesley Chandra, SidArt owner and executive chef. Photo / Sylvie Whinray





The owner and executive chef at Sidart restaurant gives us a slice of his Sunday life, including a delicious pizza offering.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

We have three kids 5 and under, so it’s always an early start and Sundays at our house begin with a cup of milo with the kids and avocado or peanut butter on toast.

We like to have lunch outside, weather permitting, and I love doing pizzas for the family. I think most kids, and even most adults, like pizza - it’s one of those things you can have any way you like eg plain cheese, mushrooms, meat lovers, and even butter chicken!

Having a family lunch and dinner together is important too because as a chef I don’t get to enjoy dinner with them as often as I want, and I find making pizzas brings us together.

Usually my eldest Sofia (now 5), will help me with making the dough a few hours ahead, and Luca, (3) will help with stretching out the dough. Our youngest, Toby is 4 months old and isn’t quite ready for pizza just yet but salivates looking at our efforts.

Why have you chosen this dish?

I like this combination with the heat of the nduja - spicy, spreadable pork sausage - and the richness of the blue cheese. You can also add some honeycomb if you want to take it to the next level.

The beauty of making pizzas is you can cater for individual tastes, and pizza toppings options are endless.

My kids love cheese and olives, my wife likes blue cheese and courgettes and I like either the truffle ‘nduja and blue cheese pizza (below) or a cheesy pepperoni.

When it comes to pizza cheese, I like to use a blend that usually consists of 50 per cent cheddar and 50 per cent mozzarella.

Usually we stretch the dough by hand but you can always use a rolling pin. We have a pizza oven but you can still make a great pizza in an oven or barbecue

'Nduja, truffle and blue cheese pizza. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Nduja, truffle and blue cheese pizza

Ingredients for 1 pizza topping

100g pizza sauce

100g mozzarella and grated cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp truffle paste

Nduja paste, to taste

100g blue cheese

Pizza dough (makes 6 to 8 medium pizza bases)

1kg bakers’ flour or Tipo ‘00′ flour

1 tsp salt

10g dried yeast

1 Tbsp sugar or honey

4 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

650ml of lukewarm water