2 Ingredient Dough Pizza from Dished by Kate. Video / NZ Herald

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

Who knew you could make genuinely delicious pizza bases, with just two everyday ingredients, in five minutes? This two-ingredient pizza dough is a serious game-changer and makes pizza night a breeze. You’ll have these fakeaway pizzas on the table well before your takeaway would have arrived.

Kate Phillips of Dished by Kate is sharing her dough recipe, plus two delicious topping ideas below. But the brilliant thing about fakeaway pizza is you can really make it your own, based on what you like best and what you have to hand. It’s also a fab way to use up odds and ends in the fridge, and it’s a fun one to get the kids involved in.

PRO TIP: It’s super important to use a proper, thick Greek yoghurt in this recipe (plain or natural won’t cut it). If you do use a runnier yoghurt, you’ll find you have to add a lot more flour and run the risk of your pizza coming out dense, doughy and a bit sad.

Two-Ingredient Dough Pizzas

Ingredients

For the pizza dough

2 ⅓ cups self-raising flour (or use plain flour and add 2 teaspoons of baking powder) - 59c for 300g

1 cup thick Greek yoghurt - $2.21 for 280g

1 teaspoon salt

For the DIY pizza sauce

1 cup crushed tinned tomatoes - 90c

2 garlic cloves, crushed - 50c

1 teaspoon salt

For the pepperoni topping

½ cup DIY pizza sauce

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese - $1.60

10 pieces pepperoni or salami - $1.96

1 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce - 8c

A handful of basil leaves - 20c

For the spicy Hawaiian topping

½ cup DIY pizza sauce

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese - $1.60

5 pieces ham - $1.14 for 50g

1 piece spicy chorizo, chopped - $1.24 for 1 chorizo sausage

¼ cup pineapple chunks - 10c

Total: $11.67

Method

Preheat your oven. At least 30 minutes before you want to cook your pizza, get your oven on its highest setting (that’s 250C fan for me) and pop two large trays inside on the top rack to heat up (or a pizza stone if you have one).

Mix the dough. Add the self-raising flour, Greek yoghurt and salt in a large bowl and mix until it comes together into a rough, floury dough. At this point, go in with your hands and squeeze any remaining lumps of yoghurt into the flour to make a smooth, cohesive dough. Turn it out on to a clean, flat surface.

Roll out the pizza bases. When you’re ready to cook the pizzas, cut the dough into two roughly equal pieces and form them into rough balls. With a rolling pin, roll out each ball into 25cm circles. Pop the circles on to a piece of baking paper. PRO TIP: You can roll your bases directly out on to baking paper to make things even easier.

Top your pizzas. Mix the cup of tinned tomatoes with crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon of salt, then mix the honey with the chilli flakes (if making your own sweet chilli sauce). Divide the pizza sauce between your pizza bases, smoothing it out with a spoon to cover the bases evenly (leaving a little space around the edge for the crust). Divide the grated mozzarella between the pizza bases. For the pepperoni pizza, top with the pepperoni slices, making sure to cover the pizza evenly. For the spicy Hawaiian pizza, layer on the ham (I like to tear it into small bits), then the chopped chorizo and scatter over the pineapple chunks.

Cook the pizzas. Transfer the topped pizzas on to your super hot tray/pizza stone (still with the pizza on the baking paper) and bake for 12 minutes, or until the bases are looking golden and the toppings are bubbling. Keep an eye on them – different ovens are hotter than others!

Garnish and serve. Remove the pizzas from the oven (carefully!), then drizzle the sweet chilli sauce over the pepperoni pizza, and top both pizzas with some of the basil leaves. Slice and serve while hot and gooey.

Makes 2 large pizzas