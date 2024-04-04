Travelling to Mexico and don't know where to start? Here's a guide to all the must-dos, best eats, and more. Photo / 123rf

For a first-time visitor, the incredible scope of attractions in Mexico’s capital can be daunting – but following a few simple rules can make all the difference, writes Nikki Birrell

Considering the internet is literally never far from hand, there really was no excuse for our ignorance. Delight at the lack of a queue outside the bright blue façade of the Frida Kahlo house museum quickly turned to confusion, then crashing disappointment, when we finally registered why the guy at the door wouldn’t let us in: it’s closed on Mondays.

Planning an itinerary in a city that has the second largest metropolitan area in the Western Hemisphere, with a population of 21.7 million, can feel a little overwhelming. So, rule number one: check when things are open.

The Metropolitan Cathedral, Mexico's largest, showcases impressive architecture while revealing the city's gradual sinking due to its lake-based foundation. Photo / Supplied

Thank heavens the Coyoacan Market, just down the road from the Frida museum is open daily. Weaving through the coloured maze of stalls selling everything from trinkets and piles of fresh produce to snacks and meals, we sat down to comfort ourselves with a plate of chilaquiles; crispy fried tortilla wedges smothered in red or green salsa with a choice of eggs, beans, or chicken. It’s often eaten for breakfast but is disappointment-erasing at any time of day.

Chilaquiles, a Mexican dish, features crispy fried tortilla wedges smothered in red or green salsa, often served with eggs, beans, or chicken. Photo / Supplied

The colonia, or neighbourhood, of Coyoacan, kept delivering these pearls – bedecked mariachi bands serenading diners, dancing troupes in the town square, gorgeous green spaces to lounge about with a churro and a coffee, and beautiful old coloured buildings on cobbled streets – the Mexico of my imagination, only better. It’s a little further out, about 13km from the historic centre, so returning to our accommodation here each night felt like a reprieve. On a tighter itinerary, though, you’d maybe want to be closer to the action. Rule number two then? Choose where you stay carefully – Mexico City is made up of hundreds of colonias all with their own vibe and specific appeal, depending on your priorities (see below for suggestions).

Wherever you base yourself, there are some big-ticket items to tick off and one of the best ways to get an overall picture and decide which to explore further is the hop-on/hop-off Turibus – like many of its kind, the world over, its intersecting circuits visit all the hot spots. Boarding at Coyoacan’s delightful town square, we took our seats on the top deck to bask in the temperate January winter sunshine (which has an average high of 22C) while observing street life … at a snail’s pace. This brings us to rule three: allow plenty of time to get places, the airport especially, and don’t bother stressing about Mexico City’s notorious traffic; it won’t get you anywhere. Ubers are cheap and reliable but there’s no getting around that traffic. At least you can expect to be entertained; vendors weave through cars to offer snacks and drinks, but there are creative peddlers too – a juggler on a unicycle and a sparkly-leotard-wearing breakdancer passed a few minutes for us.

Hopping off at the golden-winged Angel of Independence monument, we plotted a walking course for the zocalo (town square) in the historic centre, and got our second surprise of the day. It was near-empty with all the surrounding museums and galleries closed (hashtag Monday). On a positive note, it did mean we had the open-daily Metropolitan Cathedral as much to ourselves as is possible in such a populous city. It’s not only the largest cathedral in Mexico City, but the largest and oldest in all the Americas. Started in 1573 and finished in 1813, it incorporates several different architectural styles and the inside is just as awe-inspiring as its impressive exterior, with its ornate altars, imposing sculptures and two ginormous 18th-century organs. If you manage to tear your eyes away from it all and look down, you might notice the floor, like many other old buildings in Mexico City, is a bit wonky. That’s because the city was built on a lake and is sinking faster than Venice, at an estimated rate of 38cm per year in some parts.

The Zocalo town square. Photo / Supplied

Back on the bus, we decided to get off and do a recce of hipster area, Roma, which was to be our second base after a sojourn to Oaxaca. Monday is a perfect excuse to sit around eating and drinking, and Roma and its adjoining Condesa neighbourhood are the ideal places to do it. Sipping micheladas – beer served with lime juice, chilli sauce, a salt rim and served on ice – is a very refreshing way to while away some hours. As is crunching your way through tuna tostadas at Contramar, an always-busy seafood restaurant in Roma Norte. Those tostadas and the sweet cheese flan will forever be embedded in my mental culinary halls of fame. But finding a good meal around these parts is not a challenge.

Mexican food is right up there among the country’s greatest assets — from the ubiquitous street food stalls to the upmarket restaurants, it’s all just so good. Tacos of all descriptions, but especially tacos al pastor: spit-grilled pork tacos with pineapple; grilled street corn – ask for “con todo” (with everything, so mayo, lime, chilli, cheese); and sopes, a sort of thick spongey tortilla with a range of toppings, should be high on your must-eat list. And if you follow rule number four – “learn as much Spanish as you can” – it might mean you don’t end up with two bowls of soup (sopa), rather than the sopes you were expecting (on the bright side, the soup was great). Knowing how to at least read a Spanish menu is advisable – things are not translated as often as you might find in, say, Europe. Often wait staff don’t speak English outside of the main tourist spots, and even then you shouldn’t expect it. Incidentally, language mistakes can be fortuitous – pointing at what we thought would just be a coffee one morning turned out to be a delicious cinnamony sweet version called café de olla, which we ordered again and again.

We did get back to the Frida Kahlo museum and it was – sincerely – worth the two-hour-long wait to get in (tip: a separate queue for those with tickets pre-bought online moved quite a bit faster than ours). Diego Rivera’s murals in the Palacio Nacional, in the historic centre, are also essential viewing, along with those of the grand Palacio de Bellas Artes, as much for the buildings they’re housed in as for the art. The National Museum of Anthropology, too, should be on the first-time visitor’s must-dos; it’ll help give context to the many prehispanic cultures of the country, which you’ll undoubtedly encounter in many guises wherever you go in Mexico.

Mexico's National Museum of Anthropology. Photo / Supplied

One last not-to-be-missed site: Chapultapec Castle. Sitting atop a hill, overlooking the vast park of the same name, it’s not just mind-blowing for the grandness of the castle itself, with all of its historic European influences, but for its views across the city. Rule number five should kick in here: stop rushing and simply enjoy where you are. You’ll need to make peace with the fact you can’t fit everything in. Console yourself with the time-worn but appropriate mantra “I’ll be back”.

Chapultapec Castle, perched atop a hill, not only impresses with grandeur but offers breathtaking views across the city. Photo / Supplied

Top tips for exploring Mexico City

– There are dozens of great markets in Mexico City but if you need gifts and souvenirs to take home, La Ciudadella is ideal, as it incorporates crafts from all over Mexico in one spot.

– If you catch a rainy day, like we did, head to the Sanborn restaurant inside the impressive Casa de los Azulejos (House of Tiles) in the historic centre, which is all colonial-style glamour. Order a Mexican hot chocolate to sip while listening to the violinist and pretend you’re from another time.

– If you’re in Mexico City in winter and don’t want to stick out like a sore thumb, cover up a little. Bare toes got funny looks in January.

– Throw your preconceptions about the city away – of course there are dangerous areas and you should exercise the same caution as you would in any big city. But as a general rule, people are honest and helpful.

– Even if you’re not staying at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, located by the thoroughfare of Paseo de la Reforma, at least stop by its Cityzen Bar – the highest in Mexico. Time it with the sunset and be prepared to be wowed.

Mexico City’s coolest colonias/neighbourhoods

Centro Historico – storied and glamorous

Roma – hipster central

Condesa – a more refined version of Roma

Polanco – Mexico City’s Beverly Hills

Coyoacan – artsy but traditional

Juarez – eclectic, rustic, on the rise

Zona Rosa – rainbow-friendly, party central

San Angel – colourful and off-the-beaten path

San Rafael – quirky and vibrant

The pyramids of Teotihuacan

Rolling up to the site of the ancient Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan, about 50km outside Mexico City, is one of those moments when reality exceeds all expectations. Walking towards the 65m tall Pyramid of the Sun, the largest building in Teotihuacan, and one of the largest in Mesoamerica, is a humbling experience. Little is known about the origins of this sprawling archaeological complex, probably constructed around 200 AD , but it’s believed to have had a population of about 150,000 people at its height and the influence of the city is thought to have extended throughout much of Mesoamerica.

If you want more history, kill two birds with one stone by booking a Bluebus to get there (bluebus.com.mx) which picks you up from the Angel de la Independencia roundabout in Mexico City, and plays a short documentary on the hour-or-so journey. You then have about four hours to explore, which is enough time to walk up both the Pyramid of the Sun and Pyramid of the Moon (it’s a slog, but worth it for the views) and grab something to eat before boarding again, where you’ll receive refreshments for the journey back to Mexico City.

As if the site itself wasn’t remarkable enough, seek out La Gruta for lunch. Located across the road from the back entrance to the Pyramid of the Sun, it’s a high-end restaurant serving delicious Mexican fare in the most astonishing setting: a huge volcanic cavern. Not to be missed.

La Gruta's high-end dining in a volcanic cavern near Teotihuacan offers a unique experience. Photo / Supplied

CHECKLIST

MEXICO CITY

Getting there

United Airlines flies from Auckland to Mexico City via San Francisco.

Getting around

When you arrive at the airport, head for the authorised taxi stalls, prepay for your destination and then take the ticket and wait at a designated spot for your cab.

Don’t hail a cab; take only authorised taxis or Uber if you’re not game for public transport.

Details

visitmexico.com