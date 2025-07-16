Why spending a night at the Rydges Gold Coast is a big mistake

Rydges Gold Coast Airport is only a two-minute walk from the international airport, allowing a seamless transition from reality to holiday. There are 192 Deluxe, Premium and Executive rooms spread over six levels, with the corner Executive rooms having the best view. Distant water views are available from the high-floor Ocean View rooms, but we love our Concourse room for its sheer entertainment value.

Prawn pasta at Tommy's Italian. Photo / Tommy's Italian

As we watched kids showing off their souvenirs to doting grandparents, business travellers racing towards the gates and planes landing and taking off in almost complete silence due to the hotel’s soundproofing, it felt like we were watching the opening credits of a Hollywood movie. The only thing missing was popcorn and a big-name star.

Torrential rain puts a dampener on our plans for a swim in the hotel’s resort-style pool, an afternoon beach walk and alfresco dining at Coolangatta, so we opt for dinner at the Runway Restaurant and Bar on the ground floor instead. Here we’re shocked to discover something you never see at an international airport – a menu with food and drinks at pub prices. Even the passengers checking in after their flight is cancelled are smiling.

Our Concourse Executive Room at Rydges Gold Coast Airport. Photo / Tiana Templeman

However, we aren’t the next morning when we discover the sachets of instant coffee in our room instead of a pod machine. After the barista at the café on the ground floor saves us from the sachets’ evil caffeinated clutches, we grab our umbrellas and set off for a beach walk to Point Danger with postcard views of the Gold Coast in all its glory. Surfers and boogie boarders take on the waves at Kirra and Snapper Rocks and we scan the ocean for dolphins and migrating whales. Coastal walks don’t get better than this, and neither does breakfast, as we discover at Black Dingo Café. This is the ultimate locals’ hangout, perched on top of Point Danger under the lighthouse with prime views of the surfers at D’bah (Duranbah Beach) and terrific food. In fact, the banana bread is so good we come back the next morning and order it again.

Point Danger Lighthouse. Photo / Tiana Templeman

After our long walk, our plans for a trip to Surfers Paradise are abandoned in favour of a quick bus trip and lunch at Barefoot Barista, a café within walking distance of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. A couple of burgers with a side of sweet potato chips gives us the energy we need to tackle the steps up to Elephant Rock lookout for more stunning views up and down the coast as we watch storm clouds gather.

When our luck with the weather finally runs out, we head back to the hotel for a relaxing afternoon of plane spotting and relaxing in our room, which has a king-size bed, large walk-in shower, work desk with charging points, plus free and very fast Wi-Fi.

Black Dingo Cafe. Photo / Tiana Templeman

For dinner, we’ve opted for Siblings Kirra, a classy beachfront restaurant we spotted on our morning walk. We sip pre-dinner cocktails and watch the sunset bathe the sky in a pink and orange glow, then order a share plate of steak au poivre, a couple of sides, and a caramelised honey panna cotta. When the rain rolls in as we’re paying the bill, we skip the bus in favour of a $7 Uber. Our driver is surprised we’ve spent our entire holiday at an airport hotel, but one night at Rydges Gold Coast Airport simply isn’t enough!

Dinner at Siblings. Photo / Brooke Darling Photography

Checklist

GOLD COAST

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to the Gold Coast non-stop with Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar in three and a half hours or less.

GETTING AROUND

It costs 50 cents to tap and go with your credit card on South East Queensland public transport (excluding Airtrain). Most car hire companies have a desk at Gold Coast International Airport.

DETAILS

rydges.com

The writer travelled with assistance from Experience Gold Coast.