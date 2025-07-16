Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why spending a night at the Rydges Gold Coast is a big mistake

By Tiana Templeman
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Rydges Gold Coast Airport is just a two-minute walk from the terminal. Photo / Rydges

Rydges Gold Coast Airport is just a two-minute walk from the terminal. Photo / Rydges

When Tiana Templeman checked into a conveniently located airport hotel, she realised she had made a major mistake.

Most travellers book an airport hotel for a quick stopover on the way to or from their destination. But it’s a mistake to only spend one night at Rydges Gold Coast Airport,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save