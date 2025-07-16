Blue Milk is the ultimate thirst quencher in a galaxy far far away. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Nestled in a discreet corner of the Black Spire Outpost (Disneyland Park’s Star Wars-themed land) is a place that can provide you with the perfect thirst quencher for a hot California Day. Don’t let the blue colour put you off, this coconut and rice milk-based drink teases hints of vanilla and bubblegum, with its icy texture making it instantly more drinkable when temperatures reach the 30s.

Besides its obvious appeal as a thirst quencher, Blue Milk is also part of the world-building that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge does so well. Rocking up to the small stand, you’ll see the tanks full of blue (and green) milk just like they’ve been pumped straight out of a Bantha (the large woolly creatures with spiralling horns that Tusken Raiders ride in the first film). Sipping on the delectable drink makes you truly feel like a tourist on an otherworldly planet, experiencing the Black Spire Outpost like the locals (and perhaps your favourite smuggler, scoundrel and hero, Han Solo) do.

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich (From Pym’s Test Kitchen at Avengers Campus)

People can eat like Ant-Man at the Pym Test Kitchen. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Ever wanted to know what it feels like to be Ant-Man? Well, now you can, by stepping into Professor Hank Pym’s notorious test kitchen and trying some of the best oversized and undersized food you’ll ever eat. One of the best is the Not So Little Chicken, which is the perfect mix of gimmicky Marvel superhero fun and fantastic taste.

The sandwich, which is served on Pym Laboratories branded paper, is essentially a large fried chicken breast between a tiny brioche bun, lashed with teriyaki and red chilli sauces and pickled cabbage slaw. It’s tangy, the chicken is tender, and the bun is super fluffy to the point you could eat one of them on their own.

There’s also some crispy tater tots thrown in there for good measure. Not only is this meal very fun to eat, but it’s also very fun to watch others eat. There is an ongoing conundrum as to whether you should pick up the knife and fork or just go full Hulk on it and use your hands.

Dole Whip (From the Tiki Juice Bar in Adventureland)

A Disneyland staple, Dole Whip is a must-try on a hot summer's day. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

One of the OG Disney treats, and one linked perfectly to Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room attraction, this tropical frozen yoghurt/ice-cream textured delicacy is another perfect foil for a hot day at the parks. Spanning flavours like pineapple (original), strawberry, and mango, your tastebuds will immediately be transported to a tropical isle the moment you take the first spoonful.

As a bonus, the Tiki Juice Bar is situated right next to the famous Jungle Cruise attraction in Adventureland, so you can watch the boats come in from their river journeys as you eat. For those wanting to get even more into the adventure spirit, try a Dole Whip Float, or one featuring chunks of pineapple or other seasonal toppings.

Classic Cinnamon Churro (from churro stands)

Nothing beats a classic cinnamon churro. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

The reality is, Disneyland churros just hit differently. A far cry from the dry, over-sugared ones you get at the Auckland Royal Easter show, these fluffy delights are supersized and extremely edible to the point you’ll probably want to go back and get another one later in the day. While there are variations on the classics (e.g. Lightsaber churros and chocolate churros), nothing beats the sweet taste of a classic cinnamon.

The other really handy thing about these treats is they are what Disney calls “walking food”, and be purchased from multiple locations around main thoroughfares and eaten while walking around the parks. Just remember to wash your hands after, as they will likely be caked in sticky sugar goodness by the end of it.

Celebration Cocktail (from the Hollywood Lounge)

Celebrate Disneyland's 70th birthday with this delectable adults-only cocktail. Photo /Mitchell Hageman

A perfect end-of-day refresher for those over 21, this limited-time 70th Anniversary adult beverage not only comes with added “fairy dust” sparkles (glittery blue raspberry lemonade) but also packs an exciting punch with splashes of tequila, rum and vodka. Yes, you may have a blue tongue after, but it’s worth it for this easy-to-drink cocktail that’s bound to get you celebrating happy. You can buy this tasty tipple at the Hollywood Lounge, which is a 1950s-style, quick-service diner located in Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood area.

New Zealand Herald Travel visited courtesy of Disneyland Resort.