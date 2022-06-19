Pork and kumara pie with hot water pastry

It's not always easy choosing picnic food that will travel well and taste good cold but a pie always goes down well with a hungry crowd. Hot water pastry is fun to make — warm, pliable and easy to work with. It's what you'll find in the traditional English Melton Mowbray pork pie, which is baked without a supporting tin.

This pork and kumara version, which uses the same pastry, can be eaten hot or cold.

Filling

2 Tbsp Oil 2 Onions, sliced 2 cloves Garlic, crushed 1 tsp Thyme, dried 1 kg Pork shoulder, or leg, cut into 2cm cubes (Main) 1 large Kumara, cut into cubes (Main) 1 Tbsp Wholegrain mustard 500 ml Chicken stock 1 Tbsp Cornflour, mixed with 2 Tbsp water 2 handfuls Spinach

Pastry

120 g Butter ¾ cup Water, hot 2 ¼ cups Flour 1 tsp Salt 1 Egg

Directions