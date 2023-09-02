Prince Harry is set to travel to Britain for the annual WellChild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has no time to catch up with Harry when he returns to Britain this week.

It appears neither the King nor Prince William will meet with the estranged son and brother.

Prince Harry is set to travel to Britain for the annual WellChild Awards, seeing as though the Duke has been a patron of the charity for 15 years, the Mail on Sunday reports.

However, a close source within the Palace has revealed that Harry’s father has “no time in the diary” to see him, while his brother Prince William is said to have been estranged from Harry for months.

What’s more, it is alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the Royal Family’s annual holiday at Balmoral over the summer.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly returned the keys to their former English abode, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and it hasn’t been revealed if the Royals offered the Prince any accommodation during his visit to his home country.

Prince Harry seemingly criticised the Royal Family again last week in his Netflix television series Heart of Invictus, which documents the international sporting event he founded for injured veterans.

In an interview for the multimillion dollar series, Prince Harry revealed that he had “no support structure” to help him cope following the tragic death of his mum Princess Diana when he was only 12-years-old.

He said: “The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn’t have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.”

The Duke of Sussex will be in Dusseldorf for the games at the end of September but is visiting London beforehand to attend the WellChild awards. It is believed that his wife, Meghan Markle, will not join him for the UK leg of the trip.

Harry was set to give a speech at the WellChild ceremony last year, however he rushed to Scotland to be with his family when his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, fell ill.