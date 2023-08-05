A second TV drama about Andrew's BBC interview with Emily Maitlis is said to be in the works. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew is likely already bracing for the fallout from upcoming Netflix drama Scoop - but he could soon face a second blow.

According to The Sun, a second show titled A Very Royal Scandal will rehash his disastrous Newsnight interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis about his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The name of the drama echoes hit BBC and Prime Video series A Very English Scandal, and A Very British Scandal.

A TV insider reportedly told the outlet: “It speaks volumes that the drama pitches the Prince Andrew saga as being among the greatest scandals of modern times.

“This new show will have added gravitas as Emily is involved in its creation and will lend her unique insight to the production.

“It’s likely to be one of the most anticipated dramas, with everyone waiting to see who gets cast in the key roles — especially the prince himself.”

The makers of Scoop, the upcoming Netflix drama featuring The Crown’s Gillian Anderson as Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as the disgraced Duke of York, will be watching this new development closely.

Both projects will explore the lead-up to the interview in November 2019, as well as Andrew’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the claims he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre as a teenager - which he has denied.

It’s not yet clear when A Very Royal Scandal will air.

Prince Andrew appears on BBC Newsnight with Emily Maitlis with regard to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Photo / BBC

Scoop is inspired by the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

The show’s writer Peter Moffat told Deadline that the negotiations that went into the interview as well as its filming will create “very thrilling drama” for viewers.

“How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?” he asked the outlet.

Prince Andrew finally agreed to sit down with Maitlis in 2019 after years of headlines about his ties with Epstein. During the interview, he was asked about his friendship with convicted paedophile as well as the accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17.

Countless moments from the 49-minute special made headlines - but one of the Duke of York’s most shocking claims was that he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre, insisting that on the night she says they met, he was at a Pizza Express restaurant with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

He also denied Giuffre’s claims that he had sweated a great deal during the time they spend together, insisting he has a “peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat … it was almost impossible for me to sweat”.