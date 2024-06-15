Gordan Ramsay has said he's 'lucky to be alive' after a cycling accident. Video / Instagram

Gordon Ramsay feels “lucky” to be alive after he was involved in a bicycle crash.

The 57-year-old chef is a keen cycler in his life away from the world of TV stardom but took to social media this weekend to reveal that he had been involved in a “really bad accident” and urged his followers to remember the importance of wearing a helmet.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: “This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me. Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.

“Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, the doctors, nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week – they were amazing, but you’ve got to wear a helmet.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care that these helmets cost money – they are crucial. Even with the kids, if it’s a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.

“I am lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain and it’s been a brutal week but I’m getting through it.”

The Hell’s Kitchen star was wearing a helmet at the time but used the caption of his post to reiterate his point about safety headgear.

He aimed his message particularly at other dads ahead of Father’s Day. Ramsay has been married to Tana Ramsay since 1996 and has Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, 5, and 7-month-old Jesse with her.

He wrote: “I have very important message for all the dads out there … WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx”