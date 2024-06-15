Red, White and Brass was awarded New Zealand’s movie of the year for 2023.

Hit Kiwi movie Red, White & Brass, based on the true story of some passionate Tongan fans and their outlandish attempt to attend the 2011 Rugby World Cup, leaps from screen to stage with a new production. The cast explains what to expect when the show hits Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre next week.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the movie, why should they come and see Red, White and Brass on stage?

MIKEY FALESIU: Red, White and Brass was awarded New Zealand’s movie of the year for 2023. That reason alone should be good enough for you to come and watch the stage show.

JP FOLIAKI: If you want to know why Tongans are the way they are - why we block the roads, why we wave our flag like our lives depend on it and why we constantly do the most for our country, then you need to come and watch the show.

LEKI JACKSON BOURKE: It’s the first of its kind and it’s going to be an absolute vibe in the theatre. It’s loud, proud and colourful - and there’s a brass band.

DIAMOND LANGI: Because of the incredible dedication and effort everyone has put into this production. The singing, music selection, character development, direction, writing, costumes, choreography, and the wide range of emotions portrayed all come together to create a truly captivating performance. Red White and Brass will be my favourite theatre production, and I wish I could be out there to enjoy it with the audience.

And for people who already saw the movie, why should they also book tickets to the stage production?

MF: It’s one thing to watch the movie on screen, but it’s a whole new experience to watch it live on stage.

JPF: It’s bigger, louder and even more hilarious. Think Polyfest meets fakamē (White Sunday) meets brass bands but on steroids.

DL: If you loved the movie, I know you’ll absolutely love the theatre production. It delves even deeper into the story, making it more moving. Tongans will feel an immense sense of pride, and those unfamiliar with the Tongan culture will get a heartfelt glimpse into our world and traditions.

Red, White and Brass show highlights Tongan traditions, such as flag-waving and community spirit.

Why do you feel this story resonates with so many people?

MF: I feel special to be a part of this story, to know that no one in the band had any experience of how to play a brass instrument but still went with the idea that they could perform at the 2011 Rugby World Cup. I feel as though that’s a key message that people can relate to - anything is possible if you believe and put your mind to it.

JPF: Everyone loves a story of the underdog and that’s Tonga to a tee. We may not have much, but we make it happen. For God, King and Country. It’s an incredible feeling to see the same story take an entirely different form and I feel blessed to be a part of it. It’s history in the making really, especially as the first Tongan theatre show to be held at ASB Waterfront Theatre.

HAANZ FA’AVAE-JACKSON: This movie resonates with so many people because of the universal themes; family, perseverance, pride. And with the upset against France, in our mind, Tonga had already won.

DL: It showcases the power of dreaming and not settling despite numerous obstacles. The fact that Red White and Brass is based on a true story and is inspiring, makes it that much more incredible.

Māfana (warmth) has been consistently referred to in writing around Red, White & Brass. Is there a moment of māfana you’ve experienced in the preparations and rehearsals for this performance?

Haanz Fa'avae Jackson.

MF: There’s been countless times where I’ve been māfana during rehearsals. Offering to pick up/drop off people when the gas is on empty or offering ideas for other cast members’ characters and making them work extra harder. Māfana is a lifestyle.

JPF: Singing our Tongan hymns and songs always gets me māfana. For those of us who may not be strong in the language, it’s one of the few ways we get to connect with our culture and those who have gone before us.

HFJ: I’m always feeling māfana when we sing the Tongan songs. Just picturing our Tongan people sitting in the crowd, knowing well that they’re singing with us. Warms my heart every time.

LJB: Yes - the first time our cast sang in Tongan I shed a tear. The beauty of our language being sung and spoken in the space is a rare occasion and it means so much to hear it.

DL: For me, the feeling of māfana starts right at the beginning of the Red White and Brass performance and continues to move throughout the show. The singing adds so much māfana and depth.

Red, White & Brass is set during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Do you have memories of this time? And have they affected your approach to your role?

MF: The memories I have are of meeting up with my friends in Auckland city, all dressed in red to support Tonga in the opening game against the All Blacks. You would’ve thought Tonga won with the way everyone was celebrating. Jumping on top of cars, running on the road waving the flag and also climbing up the street poles and screaming at the top of their lungs “TONGA, TONGA TONGA!!!” But they lost. That’s the true definition of being ‘Mafana’ - regardless of the result you still keep the same energy as if you won the whole thing.

JPF: I was down at Britomart with all my friends, māfana as hell (in more ways than one) dancing with the Hare Krishna with the Tongan flag tied around my neck. It was a vibe!

HFJ: I remember flags on bonnets. Auckland CBD was the place to be. I was still in school so it was the closest to being in a nightclub for most of us lol. Our school Tongan group got to perform at the cloud, and I remember it being so packed with people from all over the world, right here in our own city of sails.

LJB: Yes. I remember going all out with Tongan flags taped to the bonnet of my car. I performed in the Rugby World Cup opening choir and I remember the vibe and the atmosphere. It was a wonderful period of celebration and cultural pride and there hasn’t been another event like it.

DL: Yes, I vividly remember the game and the immense pride we Tongans felt, supporting both the players and the brass band.

Diamond Langi.

The story is about being a proud Tongan. What makes you proud of your cultural heritage?

MF: I am proud to be Tongan because it’s the only monarchy in the Pacific and the only Pacific nation never to fully lose its indigenous governance.

JPF: Tongans are resilient, persistent and we are never afraid to dream big. “No can do” is not in our vocabulary. That, and how we always band together as a community to reach a common goal.

Mikey Falesiu.

HFJ: It makes me proud hearing the Tongan language and seeing Tongan stories such as this one, at the ASB Waterfront theatre. A good excuse to spark up a big parade at the waterfront. Cheehoo!!

LJB: I’m proud because I get to walk freely on the streets in my cultural attire. There was a period of history where my parents and grandparents weren’t afforded the same opportunity. I now get to celebrate being Tongan, and they had to hide being Tongan. It’s a momentous occasion for all generations and I’m proud that we get to showcase this at the Waterfront Theatre.

DL: What makes me proud to be Tongan is our rich history and the principles we uphold, which are:

Faka’apa’apa - acknowledging and returning respect

Anga fakatokilalo/loto tō: humility, and is open to learning

Tauhi vaha’a/vā: keeping the relationship ongoing, alive and well

Mamahi’i me’a: one’s loyalty and passion.

Red, White and Brass.

The whole reason they set up the band at the start is because they can’t get tickets to the match. Ever done anything dodgy to get into or watch a rugby game?

MF: No comment

JPF: Ummm. I plead the fifth lol.

DL: No, but I know for fact if we needed tickets I would have been a part of the brass band and I definitely would have been Irene from the cast, we have so much in common!

What’s the most outlandish caper you’ve ever found yourself caught up in?

JPF: Again, I plead the fifth. Lol. Let’s just say Maka and I are cut from the same cloth.

DL: I was invited to a dinner and excused myself to attend to the restroom. Long story short, the toilet got flooded and water was going everywhere. I had to quickly try and stop it before it went out the door because it would have been very visible from the dining area.

Everyone loved the Tonga fans at the 2011 World Cup – driving around with flags hanging out the window, decorating their whole houses in red. What drives that passionate loyalty?

Red, White & Brass is a movie directed by Damon Fepulea’i, telling the story of Maka, a Tongan fan played by John Paul Foliaki.

JPF: “Tonga is the only remaining kingdom in the South Pacific. Nothing scares us but God. It’s not about rugby, or the odds of us winning or losing, it’s about showing the world what Tongans can do” — those are excerpts taken directly from the script and I think it speaks directly to how we view ourselves and the obstacles we face as Tongans. That is what drives the loyalty, the passion and the fan craze that the public sees. That is what has formed the countless memories that I have as an NZ-born Tongan, growing up here away from our homelands. Koe Tonga mo’unga ki he koe.

LJB: Tongans are proud because we are the last remaining kingdom of the Pacific. We fought hard to come here and to earn our place in Aotearoa, NZ. It’s about time we had a seat at the table and we represent so much more than just ourselves. It’s about those who came before us and those who will come after us. It’s about honouring our ancestors and their sacrifices and making space for upcoming generations to thrive and to be proud of the great history we descend from.

DL: I believe our passionate loyalty stems from being a small kingdom from the Pacific Islands and having so much joy to see talented players from our country representing us on an international level against larger countries. We cheer because the world gets to see Tongan talent. I am a devoted Tongan supporter, and my family and I always buy tickets to the games and cheer with māfana.

JP Foliaki.

What are you most looking forward to about opening night?

MF: Seeing the live reactions of the audience and how they will receive the play. Also the Red Sea flooding the ASB waterfront.

JPF: Seeing the reactions of our friends, family and wider Tongan community. There are so many ways they’ll be able to relate to this story. And I can’t wait to see the Red Sea. If you know, you know.

LJB: I’m looking forward to the audience joining in the singing. I’m looking forward to the loud laughs and colourful outfits. I can’t wait to see us take over the Waterfront. Tongans are notorious for going “all out” and I know our community is going to come full force with flags galore.

HFJ: It’s a huge deal for us Pasifika theatre practitioners because we’ve always had to make our own shows from close to nothing. Now we get to have a turn on the big stage with all the bells and whistles. It’s been a long time coming for some of us, and we’re here now, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.

Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Red, White and Brass premieres at ASB Waterfront Theatre on June 18 and runs until July 7. atc.co.nz