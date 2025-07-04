Further sold-out British and Irish concerts will follow at London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield and Dublin’s Croke Park, before the tour’s international leg.

The band’s 1990s gigs are the stuff of legend but the chance to see them perform again was long seen as a remote prospect, following one of music’s most bitter break-ups.

An Oasis fan holds up a banner which reads "The great wait is over" in Cardiff ahead of the first show in the band's long-awaited reunion tour, which kicks off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.Photo / Jordan Pettitt / PA Images via Getty Images

Carnival atmosphere

Fans began packing Cardiff’s stadium from late afternoon, thrilled at the end of that long hiatus.

“It’s gonna be life-changing,” Omar Llamas, 39, who flew in from Mexico for the event, told AFP as he headed inside after the stadium gates opened.

“It’s just incredible to be here,” added 30-year-old compatriot Cynthia Flores. “I’m struggling to find the words!

Fans thronging the Welsh capital had travelled from far and wide - including from across the Americas and various European countries - to witness what many were calling a “historic moment”.

“We’ve come just for this,” said American Mark Cassidy, 31, who flew to Britain with a friend from New York for the opening concert.

“We’re super-excited - it’s a perfect day for it,” he added as they basked in summer sunshine. “We’ll have a couple of pints, hang out, and then get in there!”

A carnival-like atmosphere built in central Cardiff on Friday, with hordes of fans decked out in Oasis T-shirts filling the streets as the sound of the band’s various hits drifted through the air.

Crowds packing pubs and outdoor terraces also bellowed out the band’s anthems, while merchandise stands did a brisk trade.

The tour is expected to be a boon for the struggling UK economy, with fans spending on tickets, transport and accommodation.

“I literally can’t wait - I’m so excited!” Kira, a 25-year-old operations manager from Dundee in Scotland, said after splashing out £130 ($293) at the official merch shop on an Oasis hoodie, poster and T-shirt.

She recounted snagging her two opening night tickets in the frenzied online scramble last summer.

“We were so chuffed,” added her friend Kayla. “We also thought hopefully there was less chance of them splitting up by the first night!”

‘Rough and ready’

Oasis announced the comeback tour last August, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe.

The Manchester rockers split acrimoniously in 2009.

The brothers maintained a war of words about each other for more than a decade, performing individually over those years but never together.

The chaotic clamour for tickets after their surprise reunion announcement devolved into outrage over sudden price hikes that saw Britain’s competition watchdog threaten legal action.

Resale tickets costing thousands of pounds have surfaced, while fans have also been targeted by online scams.

Oasis are being supported in the UK by Richard Ashcroft, frontman of British rock band The Verve, as well as 1990s indie band Cast.

Starting his debut tour performance, Ashcroft said he was “proud to be here on this historic night”, joking that he felt like he was in Oasis.

He then launched into Sonnet, the 1997 hit song he released as frontman of The Verve.

The Principality Stadium has its roof closed for both nights, adding to an anticipated incredible atmosphere.

Oasis reportedly began jamming together months ago, before rehearsing in London more recently.

The band has welcomed several new members for the tour, including a keyboard player and drummer.

Writing in the tour programme, Noel, 58, reflected on the band’s enduring popularity, saying “a new generation recognises how Oasis wasn’t manufactured”.

“It was chaotic, and flawed, and not technically brilliant. We were rough and ready guys from a rehearsal room, and people recognised it.”

- Agence France-Presse