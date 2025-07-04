Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Rock legends Oasis kick off ‘historic’ comeback tour in Cardiff, Wales after 16-year hiatus

By Joe Jackson
AFP·
4 mins to read

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) of Oasis perform during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 (local time) in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) of Oasis perform during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 (local time) in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

British rock legends Oasis kicked off their hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday, commencing an unlikely comeback few thought possible nearly 16 years after the group last performed together.

“Manchester vibes in the area,” Liam Gallagher, frontman for the band from the northern English city, told an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment