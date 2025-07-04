Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) of Oasis perform during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 (local time) in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images
British rock legends Oasis kicked off their hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday, commencing an unlikely comeback few thought possible nearly 16 years after the group last performed together.
“Manchester vibes in the area,” Liam Gallagher, frontman for the band from the northern English city, told anecstatic 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital shortly after coming on stage.
The 1990s Britpop outfit behind hit songs including Wonderwall, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova then launched into their first track of the night, the 1995 hit Hello.
Oasis are to play two consecutive nights of concerts in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to mark the start of a 41-date run of gigs spanning the world.
The once-warring Gallagher brothers have put aside their differences for the Oasis Live ’25 tour, which will see them next play five home-town gigs in Manchester, starting on July 11.
“It’s gonna be life-changing,” Omar Llamas, 39, who flew in from Mexico for the event, told AFP as he headed inside after the stadium gates opened.
“It’s just incredible to be here,” added 30-year-old compatriot Cynthia Flores. “I’m struggling to find the words!
Fans thronging the Welsh capital had travelled from far and wide - including from across the Americas and various European countries - to witness what many were calling a “historic moment”.
“We’ve come just for this,” said American Mark Cassidy, 31, who flew to Britain with a friend from New York for the opening concert.
“We’re super-excited - it’s a perfect day for it,” he added as they basked in summer sunshine. “We’ll have a couple of pints, hang out, and then get in there!”
A carnival-like atmosphere built in central Cardiff on Friday, with hordes of fans decked out in Oasis T-shirts filling the streets as the sound of the band’s various hits drifted through the air.
Crowds packing pubs and outdoor terraces also bellowed out the band’s anthems, while merchandise stands did a brisk trade.
The tour is expected to be a boon for the struggling UK economy, with fans spending on tickets, transport and accommodation.
“I literally can’t wait - I’m so excited!” Kira, a 25-year-old operations manager from Dundee in Scotland, said after splashing out £130 ($293) at the official merch shop on an Oasis hoodie, poster and T-shirt.
She recounted snagging her two opening night tickets in the frenzied online scramble last summer.